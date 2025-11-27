RJD, Congress To Part Ways After Bihar Poll Debacle? High Command To Take Decision

The Congress high command held a crucial meeting in Delhi to review the party’s performance in the Bihar elections. After the meeting, party MP and former state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said feedback on shortcomings had been shared with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. On whether the party would part ways with the RJD, he said the decision would rest entirely with the central leadership.

Singh added that detailed feedback was gathered seat-wise, and corrective measures were discussed to avoid similar losses in the future.

Alliance question still open, says Tariq Anwar

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said discussions were held in groups of ten leaders each, and everyone was allowed to share their suggestions freely. When asked if the alliance with the RJD would continue, he responded that no decision had been taken yet, as this meeting was purely a review exercise.

Former Kadwa MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who also attended the meeting, said both one-to-one and group discussions were conducted to outline the party’s future course of action. Rejecting allegations regarding tickets being given to outsiders, he clarified that candidate selection involves a comprehensive process and is not decided by a single individual.

AIMIM factor discussed

Commenting on the AIMIM’s influence in Seemanchal and Congress’s defeat in the region, Khan said the language and tone used by the party had caused harm. Calling India a liberal nation, he said the real battle is against the “hardline politics” of the BJP. He warned that if any Muslim organisation adopts a radical stance, it would ultimately benefit hardline Hindutva forces.