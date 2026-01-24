Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized

Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized

Punjab Police on Friday busted one terror modules ahead of Republic Day with the arrest of four operatives of the proscribed outfit BKI. They also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from across the state.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major terror plot targeting Republic Day was thwarted by the Punjab Police in a significant breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network. Hoshiarpur Police, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Police have arrested four terrorists linked to the BKI in the joint operation in Hoshiarpur.

During the operation, police recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) containing 2.5 kilograms of RDX, along with two pistols and cartridges, from four operatives.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered IED was intended for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X. 

According to officials, the module was being operated by United States-based BKI handlers. The arrests were made following coordinated intelligence inputs and surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation into the network and its international links is currently underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, all residents of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district.

Punjab Police stated that it remains committed to dismantling transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and to maintaining peace, security, and harmony in the state. 

Meanwhile, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, averted another attack on a security establishment with the arrest of a BKI operative, Sharanpreet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, DGP said on Friday.

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Frequently Asked Questions

What major terror plot was thwarted by the Punjab Police?

Punjab Police thwarted a major terror plot targeting Republic Day celebrations. This breakthrough busted a terror module linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

How many terrorists were arrested in Hoshiarpur?

Four terrorists linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) were arrested in a joint operation in Hoshiarpur. They were found to be residents of Garhshankar in the district.

What was recovered from the arrested terrorists?

Police recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) containing 2.5 kilograms of RDX, along with two pistols and cartridges. The IED was intended for a terror attack.

Who was operating this terror module?

Preliminary investigations indicate the terror module was being operated by United States-based handlers of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Terrorists BKI Punjab POlice PUNJAB Republic Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Entertainment
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
World
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget