A major terror plot targeting Republic Day was thwarted by the Punjab Police in a significant breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network. Hoshiarpur Police, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Police have arrested four terrorists linked to the BKI in the joint operation in Hoshiarpur.

During the operation, police recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) containing 2.5 kilograms of RDX, along with two pistols and cartridges, from four operatives.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered IED was intended for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

According to officials, the module was being operated by United States-based BKI handlers. The arrests were made following coordinated intelligence inputs and surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation into the network and its international links is currently underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, all residents of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district.

Punjab Police stated that it remains committed to dismantling transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and to maintaining peace, security, and harmony in the state.

Meanwhile, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, averted another attack on a security establishment with the arrest of a BKI operative, Sharanpreet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, DGP said on Friday.