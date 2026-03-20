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HomeNewsWorldDid Iran Hit A US F-35? ‘First Strike’ Claim Explained & Why It Matters

Did Iran Hit A US F-35? ‘First Strike’ Claim Explained & Why It Matters

Iran Hit US F35: US faces mounting aircraft losses in West Asia war; Iran claims it struck an F-35, a potentially unprecedented development in the conflict.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Iran Hit US F35: After 21 days of sustained and intense combat, the conflict in West Asia has entered a critical phase, with mounting losses reported on multiple fronts. On Thursday, fresh reports suggested that a U.S. F-35 Lightning II made an emergency landing at an American air base in West Asia after possibly being struck during operations. 

Iran Claims First-Ever F-35 Hit

Iran has claimed responsibility for the incident, asserting that it successfully hit the advanced stealth jet—an assertion that, if verified, would mark a major milestone in modern aerial warfare. A video circulated by Tehran-based media allegedly shows the aircraft being struck mid-air, followed by visible smoke trails and a deviation from its flight path. However, independent verification of the footage remains pending.

If confirmed, the strike would be unprecedented, as there have been no verified instances of the F-35 being hit by enemy fire since it entered combat deployment in 2018.

Why It Matters

Iran’s assertion that it managed to hit a US F-35 with its air defence systems—if proven—would be unprecedented, as no F-35 has ever been officially confirmed to have taken enemy fire since entering combat service in 2018. While Washington has not fully endorsed Tehran’s claim, US officials have indicated that the aircraft did sustain damage, likely caused by Iranian fire.

The F-35 Lightning II is widely considered central to the air power of the United States and its allies. Beyond being a conventional fighter jet, it ranks among the most sophisticated combat aircraft in existence, integrating stealth technology, advanced sensors, and network-centric warfare features. Its design enables it to avoid radar detection, combine data from multiple battlefield sources into a unified operational picture, and function as a key digital link within a broader combat network.

Rising Aircraft Losses Raise Concerns

The United States is said to have lost at least 16 military aircraft since hostilities began, including a significant number of drones and crewed jets.

Reports indicate that among the losses are 10 Reaper drones, along with several manned aircraft destroyed either in combat or accidents. The developments highlight the increasingly contested airspace over the region, where both sides continue to sustain operational setbacks.

War Origins & Escalation

The conflict began on February 28 following joint strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran. These initial attacks reportedly killed Ali Khamenei, dramatically escalating tensions across the region.

Subsequent reports detailed additional losses, including three F-15 Eagle aircraft reportedly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences in a friendly fire incident, though all crew members ejected safely.

Separately, a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of six personnel. U.S. officials clarified that the crash was not linked to hostile action.

Casualties & Conflicting Narratives

The human toll has also risen, with 13 U.S. troops reported killed and around 200 injured since the conflict began.

Despite these setbacks, senior officials in Washington have projected confidence. U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the military campaign was “winning decisively” and claimed Iran’s air defences had been “flattened.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed similar sentiments, asserting that Iran had lost its ability to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles after nearly three weeks of fighting.

Analysts Urge Caution

However, military analysts suggest a more nuanced picture. While U.S. forces may have achieved air superiority in select areas, they caution that full control over Iranian airspace remains elusive.

As the conflict continues, the combination of high-value equipment losses, contested narratives, and escalating claims underscores the uncertainty surrounding the true balance of power in the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many U.S. military aircraft have been lost since the conflict began?

The United States has reportedly lost at least 16 military aircraft, including drones and crewed jets, since the conflict started.

Has Iran claimed to have hit a U.S. F-35?

Yes, Iran has claimed responsibility for an incident where a U.S. F-35 Lightning II made an emergency landing, asserting they hit the advanced stealth jet.

What were the origins of the current conflict in West Asia?

The conflict began on February 28 following joint strikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, which reportedly resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei.

Have there been any friendly fire incidents reported?

Yes, three F-15 Eagle aircraft were reportedly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses in a friendly fire incident, though all crew members ejected safely.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Asia Iran-US War War News F-35 Iran Israel Conflict
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