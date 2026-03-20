Air Travel Alert! DGCA Flags 9 High-Risk Airspaces Amid West Asia War, What Flyers Must Know

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As tensions escalate across West Asia, India’s aviation regulator has stepped in with a fresh safety advisory that could significantly impact flight operations in the region. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid multiple high-risk airspaces and strengthen contingency planning, highlighting the growing risks to civil aviation.

The move comes in the wake of recent military strikes and rising geopolitical uncertainty, which have turned key international flight corridors into potential flashpoints.

Nine Airspaces Declared High Risk

In its latest advisory, the DGCA has directed airlines to avoid operating in the airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported PTI.

The regulator has asked airlines to refrain from flying within these airspaces “at all flight levels and altitudes”, underlining the seriousness of the situation. Any decision to continue operations in these zones will be left to individual airlines, based on their internal safety risk assessments.

This blanket caution reflects the rapidly evolving security environment, where traditional commercial flight routes may now pose heightened risks.

Conditional Clearance For Select Routes

While most airspaces in the region have been flagged as high risk, the DGCA has allowed Indian carriers to operate flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia, but with strict conditions.

Airlines have been instructed not to operate below FL 320, or 32,000 feet, within specified segments of these airspaces. This altitude restriction is aimed at minimising exposure to potential threats while maintaining operational continuity on key routes.

The conditional clearance offers some relief to airlines that rely on these corridors for long-haul flights, but also adds operational complexity.

Mandatory Contingency Planning For Airlines

The DGCA has emphasised that airlines must have robust contingency plans in place if they continue operations to airports in the affected region.

According to the advisory, operations to such destinations, even where international carriers are still flying, must involve detailed safety risk assessments and preparedness for all possible scenarios.

This includes rerouting plans, emergency response strategies, and real-time monitoring of developments on the ground.

Real-Time Updates For Flight Crews

Airlines have also been instructed to ensure that flight crews are regularly updated with the latest NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen), which provide real-time information on airspace conditions and airport operations.

These updates are critical in a volatile environment where airspace restrictions and safety conditions can change rapidly.

The DGCA has stressed that the timely dissemination of such information is essential for safe flight operations, particularly for aircraft already airborne.

Conflict Escalation Raises Aviation Risks

The advisory follows recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on targets within Iranian territory, which have significantly increased risks for civil aviation.

In response, Iran has announced retaliatory measures, raising fears of further escalation in the region.

According to the DGCA, the current situation presents “critical hazards to civil flight operations”, making precautionary measures essential.

The risk is not limited to direct conflict zones. Key aviation routes passing through or near affected areas could also be impacted by sudden developments, including missile activity or disruptions to navigation systems.

Advisory Valid Till March 28

The DGCA’s directive has come into effect immediately and will remain valid until March 28, unless revised or superseded based on further developments.

This timeline suggests that the regulator is closely monitoring the situation and may update its guidance depending on how the conflict evolves.

What It Means For Passengers And Airlines

For passengers, the advisory could translate into longer flight durations, rerouted journeys, and potential delays as airlines adjust their operations to avoid high-risk zones.

For airlines, the challenge lies in balancing safety with operational efficiency. Rerouting flights often increases fuel costs and travel time, adding financial pressure at a time when the aviation sector is already navigating volatile fuel prices.

As the West Asia crisis continues to evolve, airlines, regulators and passengers alike will need to stay alert, adapt quickly and prioritise safety above all else.