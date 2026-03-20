Heavy Rain, Snow Hit Himachal Pradesh As IMD Issues Orange Alert; Atal Tunnel Closed

Weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh have turned highly unpredictable, with snowfall continuing in higher reaches while the plains witness persistent rainfall. Areas around Manali have experienced rain and snowfall for the past three days, with fresh snowfall reported in Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel, and adjoining regions. Snow accumulation near the Atal Tunnel has reached nearly three feet.

Due to heavy snowfall, the Atal Tunnel has been shut for all vehicular movement. Authorities have restricted traffic up to Nehru Kund as a precautionary measure. In Lahaul Spiti, continuous snowfall has led to the closure of several roads, disrupting connectivity across the district.

Alerts Issued Across Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur for Friday (March 20). A separate heavy snowfall alert has been sounded for Lahaul Spiti.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Solan, and Bilaspur on March 23. The forecast suggests relatively dry conditions in plains and mid-hill regions over the weekend.

Rainfall And Snowfall Data

On Thursday, light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded across districts such as Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla. Manali recorded 53 mm of rainfall, followed by Tissa (33 mm) and Sarahan (32.5 mm). Snowfall ranging between 10 and 13 cm was recorded in Keylong, Gondla, and Koksar.

Traffic movement has been impacted, with only four-wheel-drive vehicles operating between Manali and Keylong, while Jalori Pass remains partially affected.

Temperatures Dip Below Normal

The ongoing rain and snowfall have led to a sharp drop in temperatures, with maximum readings across most parts of the state falling 2 to 12 degrees Celsius below normal. Temperatures were recorded at 12.6°C in Shimla, 17°C in Dharamshala, 15.4°C in Bhuntar, and 17.6°C in Una, while Nahan recorded the highest at 21.8°C.

Rain and snowfall are expected to persist on Friday, with the possibility of heavy rain, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph in some areas.