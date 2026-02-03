Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRation Card Rules Change: Big Update For Beneficiaries-Key Points Explained

Ration Card Rules Change: Big Update For Beneficiaries-Key Points Explained

Under the updated framework, the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) portability system is being strengthened, enabling card holders to obtain ration benefits from any part of the country.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:01 PM (IST)

The Government has introduced updated ration card rules for 2026, effective from this month, aimed at simplifying procedures, enhancing transparency and ensuring eligible families receive subsidised food efficiently. The changes focus on broader use of digital systems, easier e-KYC verification and expanded portability of benefits under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme. Officials say the reforms will make the ration distribution system more accessible for low-income households and reduce delays, paperwork and potential exclusion from essential food security support.

Digital Verification & e-KYC Made Easier

A key component of the new rules is the strengthening of Aadhaar-linked e-KYC verification for ration cards. Beneficiaries who have not completed e-KYC will be given additional flexibility and support mechanisms to finalise verification, including more verification centres and extended deadlines, reducing the hassle for rural residents, elderly citizens and those less familiar with digital processes.

The Government has also increased the use of online platforms to apply for new cards, update existing details and track application status in real time. These moves heighten transparency and cut down on repeated visits to ration offices, a frequent pain point under the older system. Officials say that digitised records and real-time data will help food departments minimise errors and deliver subsidised grains more effectively.

ONORC Expansion & Other Key Changes

Under the updated framework, the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) portability system is being strengthened, enabling card holders to obtain ration benefits from any part of the country without needing a separate local card. This is expected to particularly benefit migrant workers and families who move between states for work.

To support inclusivity and accuracy, the rules mandate that all family members’ Aadhaar numbers be linked to the ration card. This measure is intended to eliminate duplicate or fraudulent entries and ensure genuine beneficiaries continue to receive subsidised food without disruption.

Officials stress that the aim of the 2026 updates is not to restrict access, but to make the Public Distribution System (PDS) more efficient, transparent and beneficiary-friendly. Citizens are advised to complete e-KYC and update details promptly to avoid temporary service interruptions.

