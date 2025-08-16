Ranchi Man Detained After Attempt To Scale Jagannath Temple In Puri

Security at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri came under fresh spotlight on Saturday after a man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, was caught trying to scale the 12th-century shrine. The man, identified as Pancham Mahot, was intercepted by the temple police before he could climb further.

Attempt Foiled by Temple Police

Officials confirmed that Pancham Mahot had managed to climb about 5 to 7 feet on the temple’s southern side before being stopped by personnel of the Shree Jagannath Temple Police (JTP). He was immediately brought down and taken into custody for questioning at the Singhadwara police station.

Preliminary Findings on Mental Health

According to police, initial investigation suggests that the man appears to be mentally unstable. A senior officer noted that authorities are currently assessing his condition before deciding on further action.

Similar Incidents Raise Security Concerns

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the sacred shrine. Just a few days ago, another person from Odisha’s Ganjam district had managed to climb the temple, sparking widespread security concerns. In a separate episode on August 13, threatening messages were discovered scribbled on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple near the Heritage Corridor of Puri, further raising alarms about the safety of holy sites in the region.

The back-to-back incidents have once again brought the focus on tightening security measures at Puri’s Jagannath Temple, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

