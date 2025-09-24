PMK Founder Ramadoss' Supporters Hope EC Will Deliver Justice Amid Anbumani Leadership Row

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPMK Founder Ramadoss' Supporters Hope EC Will Deliver Justice Amid Anbumani Leadership Row

Amidst a power struggle between PMK's founder S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani, MLA Arul expressed confidence in the Election Commission's fairness.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Amid tussle between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, MLA R Arul said the party was hopeful that the Election Commission would hear its grievances and expect it would deliver justice.

Ramadoss has the backing of the Administrative Committee and Executive Committee of the party, he said.

On September 15, party spokesperson and advocate K Balu said the Election Commission of India has officially recognised Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as president of the PMK till August 2026. "So, his expulsion from the party by his father, Dr S Ramadoss, does not hold water," Balu indicated.

The district secretaries meeting held in Thailapuram near Villupuram on September 23 was in full attendance with 107 of the 108 district secretaries of the party attending it besides 95 district presidents taking part, Arul, belonging to senior Ramadoss camp said. One district secretary did not attend, citing health reasons, he added.

"The Election Commission is a pan-India body. We are hopeful that it will deliver us justice. We hope that they will accept all our grievances," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Arul said Ramadoss would form the victorious alliance considering the welfare of the country and its people. "This alliance will be formed without hindrance of anybody," he said, without divulging further. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
PMK Ramadoss Anbumani
