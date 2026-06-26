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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'

Ram Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'

Yogi defended the SIT probe into alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, said arrests have been made, attacked Congress and AAP, and urged critics to present evidence instead of allegations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister contrasted Ayodhya's development with Delhi's alleged corruption.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday defended the state government's handling of an alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, saying a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately after the allegations surfaced and action began as soon as its report was submitted.

Addressing a public gathering, Adityanath said he had appealed during his visit to Ayodhya on June 19 not to cast aspersions on the holy city. "Ayodhya is a symbol of our unity and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast aspersions on Ayodhya; learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had announced that an SIT had been formed, and action would begin as soon as its report came. As soon as the report was received, action started," he said.

Adityanath also said that those responsible had been arrested and warned against using the issue to target Ayodhya or devotees of Lord Ram.

'Are They Lecturing Us On Faith?'

The chief minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of questioning the Ram temple and attempting to undermine public faith.

"One side used to claim that Lord Ram did not even exist. They fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case in court for years and opposed the construction of the temple. The same people, who once ordered bullets to be fired at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', are now speaking about tampering with faith. Are they going to lecture us on faith?" Adityanath said.

He further accused the opposition of creating communal tensions during Hindu festivals, alleging that they incited riots during Ram Navami and Durga Puja, obstructed Kanwar Yatra processions, and restricted Janmashtami celebrations.

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra Resign Amid Donation Theft Probe

'Congress Tore Country Apart'

Claiming that the Congress had a history of corruption, Adityanath said, "Congress did not just loot the country, it tore it apart. Those who set records of dishonesty and corruption are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya. This is unacceptable."

Reiterating the government's commitment to a transparent investigation, he said the truth would emerge through the SIT probe. "From day one, the government's stand has been clear that the truth will come out. I appeal once again—do not put Ram devotees through a trial by fire. If there is evidence, present it before the SIT. If there is no evidence, stop making allegations and counter-allegations," he said.

Adityanath Targets Kejriwal

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Adityanath also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), referring to "a gentleman from Delhi" who, he said, was given 15 years by the people of the national capital but delivered "only destruction and corruption."

He contrasted Delhi with Ayodhya, claiming the temple town had undergone a transformation under the BJP's "double-engine government."

"Look at Ayodhya today. Study this development model and reflect on your own performance. Had the same justice been done to Delhi by the AAP government, the city would have shone like Ayodhya Dham. Today, Ayodhya has four-lane connectivity from all directions and an international airport," the chief minister said.

ALSO READ: Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Likely This Week? 'Team Nabin' In Final Phase, Shah Meets Murmu

Police brings all 8 accused to court

Eight persons named in an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday. Police broght all the accused to the court

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following recommendations made in the preliminary report of a SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

SIT 's Initial Report Leaked

The SIT probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple has reportedly made several key findings, debunking multiple claims that had gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the SIT found that several allegations circulating online were baseless and unsupported by evidence.

The probe also dismissed claims regarding silver bricks allegedly donated by Anurag Rastogi, finding them to be false. Records maintained by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust show that the donations were properly documented.

As per the records:

  • The first donations were received on July 21 and July 28, 2020, with 38 kg of silver recorded.
  • On July 29, 2020, an additional 25.576 kg of silver bricks was received and duly entered in the trust's records.

The SIT further found that the donated silver bricks were melted and securely stored in a bank locker, in accordance with the trust's procedures, contradicting allegations that they had gone missing or been misappropriated.

Before You Go

Live Update: Eight accused in Ram Mandir trust case to be produced in court amid tight security

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been arrested in connection with the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement?

Eight persons named in an FIR have been arrested following recommendations from the SIT's preliminary report. They are currently in police custody.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya News Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Ram Mandir Trust Ram Temple Trust Ram Mandir Latest News Ayodhya Ram Temple Champat Rai Ram Temple Row Yogi Adityanath Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra SIT Investigation Anil Mishra Ram Temple News Yogi Adityanath Statement SIT Probe Donation Theft Case Ram Temple Donation Theft Ram Temple Donation Case Ram Temple Controversy Silver Bricks Claim Viral Silver Bricks Claim Ram Temple Latest News
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