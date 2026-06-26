Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday defended the state government's handling of an alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, saying a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately after the allegations surfaced and action began as soon as its report was submitted.

Addressing a public gathering, Adityanath said he had appealed during his visit to Ayodhya on June 19 not to cast aspersions on the holy city. "Ayodhya is a symbol of our unity and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast aspersions on Ayodhya; learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had announced that an SIT had been formed, and action would begin as soon as its report came. As soon as the report was received, action started," he said.

Adityanath also said that those responsible had been arrested and warned against using the issue to target Ayodhya or devotees of Lord Ram.

'Are They Lecturing Us On Faith?'

The chief minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of questioning the Ram temple and attempting to undermine public faith.

"One side used to claim that Lord Ram did not even exist. They fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case in court for years and opposed the construction of the temple. The same people, who once ordered bullets to be fired at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', are now speaking about tampering with faith. Are they going to lecture us on faith?" Adityanath said.

He further accused the opposition of creating communal tensions during Hindu festivals, alleging that they incited riots during Ram Navami and Durga Puja, obstructed Kanwar Yatra processions, and restricted Janmashtami celebrations.

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'Congress Tore Country Apart'

Claiming that the Congress had a history of corruption, Adityanath said, "Congress did not just loot the country, it tore it apart. Those who set records of dishonesty and corruption are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya. This is unacceptable."

Reiterating the government's commitment to a transparent investigation, he said the truth would emerge through the SIT probe. "From day one, the government's stand has been clear that the truth will come out. I appeal once again—do not put Ram devotees through a trial by fire. If there is evidence, present it before the SIT. If there is no evidence, stop making allegations and counter-allegations," he said.

Adityanath Targets Kejriwal

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Adityanath also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), referring to "a gentleman from Delhi" who, he said, was given 15 years by the people of the national capital but delivered "only destruction and corruption."

He contrasted Delhi with Ayodhya, claiming the temple town had undergone a transformation under the BJP's "double-engine government."

"Look at Ayodhya today. Study this development model and reflect on your own performance. Had the same justice been done to Delhi by the AAP government, the city would have shone like Ayodhya Dham. Today, Ayodhya has four-lane connectivity from all directions and an international airport," the chief minister said.

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