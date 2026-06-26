Eight persons named in an FIR have been arrested following recommendations from the SIT's preliminary report. They are currently in police custody.
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Ram Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'
Yogi defended the SIT probe into alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, said arrests have been made, attacked Congress and AAP, and urged critics to present evidence instead of allegations.
- Chief Minister contrasted Ayodhya's development with Delhi's alleged corruption.
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Live Update: Eight accused in Ram Mandir trust case to be produced in court amid tight security
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people have been arrested in connection with the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement?
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