Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reaffirmed India’s drive toward ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production, declaring that the era of dependency on foreign suppliers is over. Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025, he stressed that in international relations, “there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.”

Highlighting the Indian Navy’s commitment to building its future warships domestically, Singh said the decision reflects not just policy but necessity in a world shaped by shifting geopolitical equations and growing economic tensions.

Indigenous Warships Take Centre Stage

Singh’s remarks came just days after the commissioning of two Nilgiri-class stealth frigates — INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri. Built with 75% indigenous content, these advanced warships boast upgraded weapons and sensor systems capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions.

“This level of indigenous capability strengthens our strategic autonomy,” the minister noted, adding that the Navy has now pledged to construct all future warships within the country.

Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of Indigenous Strength

The defence minister also reflected on Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly civilians. The operation involved precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out with the support of locally developed air defence systems.

“The way our forces, with indigenous equipment, executed precise strikes proves that no mission can succeed without vision, long-term preparation, and coordination,” Singh said. He compared the operation to an athlete’s victory, where a few seconds on the track conceal years of hard training.

Emergence As A Defence Exporter

Another highlight of Singh’s address was India’s rapid rise in defence exports. “In 2014, our exports were less than ₹700 crore. Today, they have surged to nearly ₹24,000 crore — a record figure,” he pointed out. This shift, he said, marks India’s transformation from a buyer of defence equipment to an emerging global supplier.

The Road Ahead: Sudarshan Chakra and Self-Reliance

Looking to the future, Singh announced that the Sudarshan Chakra, an indigenously built defence system, would soon be unveiled. “Today’s unstable geopolitics makes it clear that dependency in defence is no longer an option. Self-reliance is essential not only for security but also for our economy,” he added.

Key Takeaways from Defence Minister's Address

The United States imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods on Wednesday, penalizing New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil and weapons. The tariffs, among the steepest globally, also carry a 25% surcharge on Russia-related transactions, aimed at cutting funds for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

India, however, has rejected the move as unfair, vowing to secure the “best deal” for its 1.4 billion citizens. The measures raise concerns about a slowdown in exports and economic growth, with the US, until recently India’s top trading partner, being a key market for sectors such as textiles, gems, and seafood.

The Modi government has launched damage-control efforts. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans for a “massive tax bonanza” to shield households and small businesses from the fallout, promising relief ahead of Diwali.