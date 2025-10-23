Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that Pakistan will now think twice before attempting any misadventure against India, as the country’s Armed Forces had given it a “strong dose of caution” during Operation Sindoor. Addressing soldiers during a Barakhana in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Singh warned that if Pakistan resorts to any provocation, India’s response will be even harsher.

“The operation is not over, it is only halted,” the minister said, adding, “Our pilots displayed only a demo of India’s power to Pakistan. If given an opportunity, they will showcase our real strength.”

‘Stay Vigilant, Be Ready’

Highlighting that India’s adversaries are “never inactive,” Singh urged the Armed Forces to remain alert, ready, and proactive in countering any threats. “Our soldiers must always stay vigilant and take appropriate and effective steps against any hostile activities,” he said.

The Defence Minister also spoke about the Armed Forces’ role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047, or Viksit Bharat 2047. “Our soldiers are not only the protectors of the borders but also pioneers of nation-building,” he remarked. “This century is ours; the future is ours. With the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our military will become the best in the world.”

Focus on Border Development

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure, Singh said ongoing development activities were aimed at enhancing defence preparedness across India’s frontiers.

He also underscored the cultural and symbolic significance of Barakhana, describing it as a reflection of India’s diversity and unity. “Our forces are home to people of different religions, castes, languages, and regions. This diversity, represented on a single plate during Barakhana, makes it superior to any other dinner gathering,” he said.

Inauguration of ‘Shauryavan’

Earlier in the day, Singh inaugurated ‘Shauryavan’, a one-of-its-kind Cacti-cum-Botanical Garden developed by the Indian Army in Jaisalmer. The initiative transforms a stretch of the Thar Desert into a vibrant oasis, symbolising resilience, ecological conservation, and innovation.

The Defence Minister also paid tribute at the Jaisalmer War Memorial, a ‘Shaurya Gantavya’ under the ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ initiative. He reviewed the memorial’s extensive collection of war trophies and artefacts that chronicle the Indian Army’s valour across various conflicts. Singh also witnessed the inaugural Holographic Light and Sound Show, a state-of-the-art feature that enhances the memorial’s significance as a destination of national pride.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, all Army Commanders, and other senior officers attended the event.