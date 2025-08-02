Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuted Rahul Gandhi's "voter theft" claims against the Election Commission and BJP, urging him to reveal his "atom bomb of evidence."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

Union Minister Rajnath Singh challenged the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to back his claims on 'voter theft' after the latter’s attack on the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Taking a dig at Rahul’s recent comment that he holds an "atom bomb of evidence" that can expose the poll body's involvement in the alleged voter theft to favour BJP, Singh said that the Congress leader should detonate it at once. 

"Rahul Gandhi says he has an atom bomb. If it is so, he should detonate it at once. He should just ensure that he is himself out of harm's way," said the former BJP president, tongue in cheek.

Singh further mentioned Rahul’s previous statement, including his infamous "earthquake" warning in Parliament.

"He had threatened Parliament with an earthquake, but when he spoke, it turned out to be a damp squib," the BJP leader said.

Defending the poll body, Rajnath said that the poll body is an institution that enjoys a reputation for unquestionable integrity.

"It is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the upcoming assembly polls in the state are held in a free and fair manner. It does not behove the Leader of the Opposition to make frivolous statements about a constitutional body," Singh said.

He further reminded the Congress leader that "his own party has blood on its hands, having tried to murder democracy in 1975 with the imposition of Emergency".

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Rajnath SIngh RAHUL GANDHI Rajnath Singh On Rahul Gandhi
