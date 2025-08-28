uRahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ has come under controversy after abusive language targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother was used during one of the rallies. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from the Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Although the leaders were not on stage when the incident occurred, the video has gone viral. The incident took place in Darbhanga, and the video shows derogatory language being used on stage, with posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the background.

Workers in the video were also heard chanting the name of Naushad, a local Congress leader aspiring for a ticket in this year’s elections. However, Naushad, in a telephonic interview with India Today, said he had already left 15–20 minutes earlier with Rahul Gandhi for a rally in Muzaffarpur. He also apologised for the incident that occurred during the rally.

He said, "I have contested elections twice from Delhi. For 20 years, I have been a party worker. We cannot do such a thing. Still, I apologise. Since we organised the program, I am apologising."

BJP vs Congress: Heated Exchanges

The incident has triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress. While Congress has sought to distance itself, with party leader Rashid Alvi condemning the language and asserting that it does not reflect the party’s stance, the BJP has launched a fierce attack.

BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar described the language used against PM Modi as “absolutely intolerable” and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, stating:

"Rahul Gandhi, the kind of language and abuses against PM Modi that you are using and making others use from the stage are absolutely intolerable. You must apologise to the nation for this, and the people of Bihar will never forgive you for it."

He further criticized the Congress leader for what he called “burning with jealousy” against a Prime Minister who rose from humble beginnings: “A poor man's child, a son from the OBC community, has become the Prime Minister—and you cannot tolerate this. By burning with such jealousy, you will only end up destroying yourself.”

'Extremely Shameful' Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the remarks in a strongly worded post on X. He called the language “shameful” and “deeply insulting,” emphasizing that it disrespected not only PM Modi and his late mother but also Indian culture and values.

"The vulgar language used from the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's yatra against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is extremely shameful and condemnable. This incident is not only disrespectful to Prime Minister Modi's mother but also a shameful moment for the entire country," Prasad wrote.

राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव की यात्रा के मंच से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए की गई अभद्र भाषा बेहद शर्मनाक और निंदनीय है। यह घटना न केवल प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के मां के प्रति अपमानजनक है, बल्कि यह पूरे देश के लिए भी एक शर्मनाक क्षण है।



प्रधानमंत्री… — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 28, 2025

He highlighted PM Modi’s modest upbringing and the values instilled in him by his late mother, praising her role in shaping the Prime Minister’s commitment to national service. Prasad warned that the people of Bihar would likely respond to the “hateful and abusive language” used during the rallies.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, whose parties are part of the Grand Alliance, held large rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi—areas considered strongholds of the BJP-led NDA, intensifying political tensions in the run-up to this year’s elections.