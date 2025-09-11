Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his claim that governments were being formed through “vote theft” and promised to soon release “dynamic and explosive evidence.”

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “We are about to give you dynamic and explosive evidence. The slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) is being echoed across the country. The fire is spreading since it is the truth. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee that we will be providing you with the proofs.”

According to news agency ANI, he also accused the Election Commission of “choreographing” elections in collusion with the BJP and said the party would continue presenting research-based findings, citing his earlier disclosure about alleged irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly seat in Karnataka.

#WATCH | Raebareli | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We are going to present dynamic, explosive proofs to you. The slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor' is reverberating across the nation. It is a fact that governments are being formed by stealing votes. We guarantee… pic.twitter.com/GIjqJhfi18 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ slogan raised across states: Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, during his two-day visit to Raebareli, Gandhi stressed that the Congress would repeatedly establish the truth behind vote theft in “more and more dramatic ways.” “The main slogan is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways,” he told reporters before entering an event venue, as per news agency PTI.

At a closed-door meeting with Congress workers in Harchandpur Vidhan Sabha’s Dedauli, Gandhi referred to Maharashtra and Karnataka as examples. According to PTI sources, he said that after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, “nearly one crore new voters had entered the election system” ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, all benefitting the BJP while Congress and its allies’ votes remained unchanged. He alleged that despite repeated demands, the Election Commission declined to provide voter lists or video evidence.

In Karnataka, Gandhi said scrutiny in just one assembly segment of Bengaluru Central revealed nearly two lakh fake voters, which he claimed helped the BJP secure victory. He added that such irregularities extended beyond Maharashtra and Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, the last being on a “massive scale.”