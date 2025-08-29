Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged use of abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

"Congress leaders have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against PM Modi's mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra. I condemn it. Every Congress leader has spoken derogatory words against PM Modi," Shah said.

Shah further claimed that Gandhi’s politics has touched the “lowest level” with his “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra (Save Infiltrators Yatra)” in Bihar.

"I want to urge Rahul Gandhi that if he has even a little bit of shame left, he must apologise to Modi ji, to his late mother, and to the people of this country. May God give wisdom to everyone," he said, after inaugurating the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati today.

''The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra is to protect Congress’ vote bank, but in any democracy, election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system?'' Shah asked, slamming the Congress's politics as negative.

"It has crossed all limits with the abuse of the PM and his late mother from the platform of its yatra in Bihar," he said.

Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...I would urge Rahul Gandhi that if he has any sense of shame left, he must apologize to Modi ji, his respected mother, and the people of the country..." pic.twitter.com/V1XwIPxoRg — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident, calling it "extremely unbecoming".

"The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it," CM Kumar wrote in a post on X.

The BJP leaders have slammed the Congress over the incident, asserting that the Opposition's INDIA bloc will be "punished" by the people in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

A delegation of Bihar BJP also lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Patna in connection with the incident. A man accused of hurling the abuse was arrested by the police today.