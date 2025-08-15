Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort on Friday. Instead, the Congress leaders took part in his party’s Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhavan in Delhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the national flag at the event, where Gandhi joined Congress workers and other senior leaders for the hoisting the tricolour. There has been no official statement from the party regarding the absence of the two leaders from the Red Fort celebrations.

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) participates in Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhawan amidst rain.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) hoisted the national flag.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QERcBEtjJz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended greeetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters via a post on social media.

"This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Gandhi said.

Kharge also took to social media to wish the citizens on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day today.

"Independence Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to values of Freedom, Justice, Equality and Fraternity, cherished by our Democracy," he said.

BJP Reacts To Congress Leaders' Absence

Shortly after the Congress leaders' absence from the Independence Day celebrations was confirmed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, however, took a swipe at Gandhi over his absence at the event.

In a post on X, Poonawalla slammed the opposition leaders' "shameful behaviour," and wrote: "Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that 'LoP' Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?"

A controversy broke out during the Inependence Day celebrations last year when Rahul Gandhi was spotted sitting in the second last row for the Red Fort programme. This was agains the tradition and protocl since Gandhi enjoys the sttaus of a Cabinet Ministerr.

The opposition leaders had questioned the seating arrangement, calling it an insult to the people, even as Centre argued that changes were made to the arrangement to accommodate Olympians on the premises.

As per the protocol, the LoP is seated in the front row during ceremonial events. Last year, that row was occupied by then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. Gandhi was seen seated behind the Indian Olympic medalists in the fifth row.