Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case

Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case

On Wednesday, a Jharkhand court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in connection to the defamation case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:21 PM (IST)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Jharkhand court on Wednesday over 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah in 2018.

On June 2, Gandhi had moved the high court challenging the summons issued by a special court directing him to appear later that month. His counsel informed the court on June 10 that Gandhi would be unable to attend the June 26 hearing and sought a new date.

The special court agreed to his request, and rescheduled the hearing to August 6.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
RAHUL GANDHI AMIT SHAH
