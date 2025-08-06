Explorer
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
On Wednesday, a Jharkhand court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in connection to the defamation case.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Jharkhand court on Wednesday over 'defamatory remarks' against Amit Shah in 2018.
On June 2, Gandhi had moved the high court challenging the summons issued by a special court directing him to appear later that month. His counsel informed the court on June 10 that Gandhi would be unable to attend the June 26 hearing and sought a new date.
The special court agreed to his request, and rescheduled the hearing to August 6.
