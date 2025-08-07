×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Cites LS Poll Data To Claim 1,00,250 Votes 'Stolen' In One Assembly Segment In Karnataka

Rahul Cites LS Poll Data To Claim 1,00,250 Votes 'Stolen' In One Assembly Segment In Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi alleged that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" in Karnataka's Mahadevapura segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls through manipulation like duplicate voters and fake addresses.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 08:13 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in an assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy".

Talking to reporters at a press conference while taking them through an online presentation, Gandhi said his party analysed voter data of the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Our internal polls indicated that we were expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). However, we won nine. We then focused on the seven unexpected losses and chose the Mahadevapura Vidhan Sabha constituency. All the data we have here is from the 2024 elections, sourced from the Election Commission," he asserted.

At the press conference at the Congress headquarters here, Gandhi cited that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 6,58,915 votes in the Bangalore Central seat, winning with a margin of 32,707.

"In the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes.

"The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes. This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat," he said.

"This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly," he claimed.

Gandhi alleged there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

He went on to describe each form of manipulation with examples on the screen.

Under the 'duplicate voter' header, Gandhi claimed that 11,965 such voters were found in the Mahadevapura segment.

He cited that Gurkeerat Singh Dang appeared on the voters' list four times at as many different booths. The former Congress chief also cited the example of a person named Aditya Srivastava being registered as a voter in three states.

Gandhi claimed that there were 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, showing on screen how several people in the Mahadevapura segment were registered with 'House Number 0'.

Under the header of bulk voters or single address voters, there were 10,452 voters in Mahadevapura, Gandhi said and cited that 'House number 71' had 46 registered voters.

He further claimed that there were 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters who misused Form 6, meant for first-time voters. Under this header, Gandhi cited the example of one Shakun Rani, a 70-year-old woman registered twice in two months.

Gandhi said Narendra Modi became the prime minister because of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"The Election Commission is not giving us data because they are afraid that what we did in Mahadevapura, we will do in the remaining Lok Sabha seats, and then the truth of the country's democracy will come out." The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the Congress has incriminating evidence, but the poll panel was "engaged in destroying proof across the country".

The Election Commission is colluding with the BJP and helping them, Gandhi alleged.

He cited the analysis of data to make explosive claims of "huge criminal fraud" in polls perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission, and asserted that this was a "crime" against the Constitution.

The Congress leader also said that the judiciary needs to get involved in this because the democracy that "we love so much does not exist".

Gandhi said what his party had collected was "criminal evidence" and alleged that the Election Commission was busy destroying such proof across the country.

Tagging his entire press conference video, Gandhi said on X, "Vote Chori is an Atom Bomb on our democracy." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘See What We Will Do To You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns ECI Of ‘Consequences’; BJP Slams ‘Election Rage’
‘See What We Will Do To You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns ECI Of ‘Consequences’; BJP Slams ‘Election Rage’
India
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget