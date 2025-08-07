Rahul Cites LS Poll Data To Claim 1,00,250 Votes 'Stolen' In One Assembly Segment In Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in an assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy".

Talking to reporters at a press conference while taking them through an online presentation, Gandhi said his party analysed voter data of the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Our internal polls indicated that we were expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). However, we won nine. We then focused on the seven unexpected losses and chose the Mahadevapura Vidhan Sabha constituency. All the data we have here is from the 2024 elections, sourced from the Election Commission," he asserted.

At the press conference at the Congress headquarters here, Gandhi cited that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 6,58,915 votes in the Bangalore Central seat, winning with a margin of 32,707.

"In the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes.

"The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes. This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat," he said.

"This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly," he claimed.

Gandhi alleged there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

He went on to describe each form of manipulation with examples on the screen.

Under the 'duplicate voter' header, Gandhi claimed that 11,965 such voters were found in the Mahadevapura segment.

He cited that Gurkeerat Singh Dang appeared on the voters' list four times at as many different booths. The former Congress chief also cited the example of a person named Aditya Srivastava being registered as a voter in three states.

Gandhi claimed that there were 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, showing on screen how several people in the Mahadevapura segment were registered with 'House Number 0'.

Under the header of bulk voters or single address voters, there were 10,452 voters in Mahadevapura, Gandhi said and cited that 'House number 71' had 46 registered voters.

He further claimed that there were 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters who misused Form 6, meant for first-time voters. Under this header, Gandhi cited the example of one Shakun Rani, a 70-year-old woman registered twice in two months.

Gandhi said Narendra Modi became the prime minister because of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"The Election Commission is not giving us data because they are afraid that what we did in Mahadevapura, we will do in the remaining Lok Sabha seats, and then the truth of the country's democracy will come out." The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the Congress has incriminating evidence, but the poll panel was "engaged in destroying proof across the country".

The Election Commission is colluding with the BJP and helping them, Gandhi alleged.

He cited the analysis of data to make explosive claims of "huge criminal fraud" in polls perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission, and asserted that this was a "crime" against the Constitution.

The Congress leader also said that the judiciary needs to get involved in this because the democracy that "we love so much does not exist".

Gandhi said what his party had collected was "criminal evidence" and alleged that the Election Commission was busy destroying such proof across the country.

Tagging his entire press conference video, Gandhi said on X, "Vote Chori is an Atom Bomb on our democracy."

