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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab CM says Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana scheme has been expanded

Punjab CM says Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana scheme has been expanded

Mohali, Jul 30 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said more pilgrimage sites have been included in the 'Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana' scheme under which the state government enables devotees to undertake free pilgrimage to several sacred sites in the countr.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Mohali, Jul 30 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said more pilgrimage sites have been included in the 'Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana' scheme under which the state government enables devotees to undertake free pilgrimage to several sacred sites in the country.

Under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, the chief minister said the Punjab Government will facilitate free pilgrimages to "Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Ji, Vrindavan Dham and Rishikesh from August 1, with the government bearing the entire cost, including transportation from devotees' homes, boarding, lodging and return travel".

Earlier, the scheme enabled devotees to undertake free pilgrimages to Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Bhagwan Valmiki Teerath Sthal, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi Ji and some other sacred sites.

On Thursday evening, Mann joined devotees at the grand "Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam" Bhajan Sandhya here.

Describing Punjab as the sacred land of Gurus and saints, the Chief Minister said the state's enduring traditions of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect are its greatest strength.

About 'Ek Sham Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam' Bhajan Sandhya', Mann said people across the state have given a rousing response to this ambitious programme aimed at perpetuating the glorious legacy of Lord Shiva.

"The state government has decided to organise this programme in 22 cities across the state to disseminate the message of Lord Shiva. The sole objective is that during the ongoing holy month of Saavan, people across Punjab immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Shiva," he said.

Mann said, "People of all faiths celebrate every festival together, whether it is Ram Navami, Gurpurab or Eid. This is why the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and fraternity are extremely strong in Punjab." He asserted that while love and togetherness flourish in Punjab, every attempt by divisive forces to sow the seeds of hatred will be defeated by the people of the state.

People above 50 years can visit religious places free of cost under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme'. PTI CHS NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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