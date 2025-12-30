Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPunjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act, Alleges Bid To Undermine MGNREGA

Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act, Alleges Bid To Undermine MGNREGA

The AAP-led Punjab government moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, accusing the Centre of weakening MGNREGA and harming rural and poor families.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) The AAP government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session of the assembly.

Sond said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act will severely impact below-poverty-line families, Scheduled Caste communities, and rural labourers who depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for survival.

Sond alleged that the Centre wanted to "finish" the MGNREGA, and demanded its restoration.

According to the resolution, the state assembly deprecated the VB-G RAM G Act, which it said takes away the right to guaranteed wages/employment from poor labourers, women, and lakhs of job card-holding families of the state.

It recommended that the state government take up the matter with the Centre to maintain the demand-based, rights-based and fully centrally sponsored structure of MGNREGA.

It also sought the Centre reconsider those provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act which impose "undue financial burden" on the states and dilute the right to employment of rural labourers.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal called the VB-G RAM G Act "anti-poor" and demanded its withdrawal.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Government Punjab Vidhan Sabha MGNREGA Rural Employment VB-G RAM G Act
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget