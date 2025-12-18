Priyanka Gandhi Vows To Oppose VB-G RAM G Bill, Says It Will End MGNREGA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vowed to strongly oppose the G RAM G bill, asserting that the proposed legislation will finish off the rural employment guarantee scheme completely.

The Congress general secretary also asserted that the opposition is united on the issue and will strongly oppose the government move.

Her remarks came soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA with a new initiative that guarantees rural jobs for 125 days every year amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the eight-hour discussion on The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, asserting that the Modi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.

Asked about the opposition uproar and the passage of the bill, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "We will strongly oppose this bill. All parties are unanimously opposed to it. This bill will finish off MGNREGA. From whatever perspective you look at the bill, the increasing of work days from 100 days to 125 is their deceit. Anyone who reads the bill carefully would know that this scheme will be finished off in the next few days." "As soon as the burden will fall on the states, this scheme will slowly be finished off because the state governments do not have enough money, especially the states that need this scheme the most," she told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

"This is against the poor and labourers and we will strongly oppose it," Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

