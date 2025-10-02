Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu Participates In Vijayadashami Festivities, Witnesses Ravan Dahan; WATCH

President Murmu celebrated Vijayadashami by participating in traditional rituals like shooting a ceremonial arrow and witnessing Ravan Dahan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
President Droupadi Murmu actively participated in the Vijayadashami festivities on Thursday, taking part in traditional rituals including shooting a ceremonial bow and arrow and witnessing the symbolic RavanDahan. The event was organised by the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, marking one of the country’s most widely celebrated festivals.

Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, President Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens, wishing for a nation where peace and harmony prevail. In a statement, she said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen.”

 

Significance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, marks the conclusion of Shardiya Navaratri and is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. President Murmu highlighted its deeper meaning, stating, “Symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma, the festival of Vijayadashami inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice.”

She further noted that celebrations such as Ravana Dahan and Durga Puja across India reflect the country’s values. “This festival gives us the message to abandon negative tendencies like anger and ego and adopt positive tendencies like struggle and bravery,” she added.

Vision for a Harmonious Society

President Murmu expressed her hope that the festival inspires the building of a society and nation based on justice, equality, and harmony. She said, “I wish that this festival inspires us to build a society and country where all people progress together in life with justice, equality, and harmony.”

The word Vijayadashami is derived from ‘vijaya’ meaning victory and ‘dashami’ meaning the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Prime Minister Modi’s Message

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on social media. He posted, “Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion.”

 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 08:53 PM (IST)
Vijayadashmi President Murmu
