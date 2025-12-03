BJP Sweeps Majority In Delhi MCD Bypolls, Wins 7 Of 12 Wards: Full List Of Winners
Voter turnout was low at 38.51%. Counting was conducted under tight security with deployed police and paramilitary forces.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections on Wednesday, securing seven of the 12 wards where polling was held. The results, declared by the State Election Commission, marked a significant outcome in the civic political landscape of the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to retain three seats, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won one ward each. Of the 12 wards that went to polls on November 30, nine were previously held by the BJP and three by the AAP, making the bypolls a crucial test for both major parties.
Counting Centres and Tight Security Arrangements
The State Election Commission had established 10 counting centres across the city at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Counting was conducted under strict security cover, with the strong rooms housing electronic voting machines placed under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.
To ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process, nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed. Around 700 additional staff were assigned specifically for counting duties, and facilities were arranged for candidates and their authorised counting agents, officials said.
Voter turnout in the bypolls stood at 38.51 per cent, significantly lower than the 50.47 per cent recorded during the full MCD elections for 250 wards held in 2022, highlighting a muted public response despite the high political stakes involved.
MCD Bypolls: Full List of Winners
BJP Winners:
- Anita Jain – Shalimar Bagh B
- Manisha Devi – Dwarka B
- Sarla Choudhry – Vinod Nagar
- Veena Asija – Vinod Nagar
- Anjum Mandal – Greater Kailash
- Rekha Rani – Dichaon Kalan
- Suman Kumar Gupta – Chandni Chowk
AAP Winners:
- Ram Swaroop Kanojia – Dakhshin Puri
- Anil – Mundka
- Rajan Arora – Naraina
Congress Winner:
- Suresh Choudhry – Sangam Vihar
AIFB Winner:
- Mohd. Imran – Chandani Mahal