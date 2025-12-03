BJP Sweeps Majority In Delhi MCD Bypolls, Wins 7 Of 12 Wards: Full List Of Winners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections on Wednesday, securing seven of the 12 wards where polling was held. The results, declared by the State Election Commission, marked a significant outcome in the civic political landscape of the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to retain three seats, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won one ward each. Of the 12 wards that went to polls on November 30, nine were previously held by the BJP and three by the AAP, making the bypolls a crucial test for both major parties.

Counting Centres and Tight Security Arrangements

The State Election Commission had established 10 counting centres across the city at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Counting was conducted under strict security cover, with the strong rooms housing electronic voting machines placed under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process, nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed. Around 700 additional staff were assigned specifically for counting duties, and facilities were arranged for candidates and their authorised counting agents, officials said.

Voter turnout in the bypolls stood at 38.51 per cent, significantly lower than the 50.47 per cent recorded during the full MCD elections for 250 wards held in 2022, highlighting a muted public response despite the high political stakes involved.

MCD Bypolls: Full List of Winners

BJP Winners:

Anita Jain – Shalimar Bagh B

Manisha Devi – Dwarka B

Sarla Choudhry – Vinod Nagar

Veena Asija – Vinod Nagar

Anjum Mandal – Greater Kailash

Rekha Rani – Dichaon Kalan

Suman Kumar Gupta – Chandni Chowk

AAP Winners:

Ram Swaroop Kanojia – Dakhshin Puri

Anil – Mundka

Rajan Arora – Naraina

Congress Winner:

Suresh Choudhry – Sangam Vihar

AIFB Winner: