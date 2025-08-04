Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Policy Of DDLJ’: Congress Accuses Centre Of 'Hiding Truth' After SC Raps Rahul Gandhi Over China Remarks

Congress posed eight questions to the Centre over border conflict with China, accusing it of 'hiding truth' with 'DDLJ policy' (Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify). Jairam Ramesh slammed the government's silence on alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory and economic ties with China.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:03 PM (IST)

Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over India's border situation with China, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh accusing the government of following a "DDLJ" policy — "Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify". His remarks came after the Supreme Court rapped Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Indian Army in 2022 and claims regarding China.

The Supreme Court was hearing a matter in connection with Rahul Gandhi's alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?" the top court told Rahul Gandhi, observing that a “true Indian” would not make such a remark.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory, prompting a criticism from BJP leaders.

Following the hearing, the Congress accused the PM Modi-led government of hiding the truth on India's ties with China since the 2020 Galwan clash.

"Ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on 15 June 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers to the following questions. Yet instead of providing answers, the Modi government for the past five years has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify," Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh posted eight questions to the BJP government in his post, wherein he pointed out at the alleged contradictions between the PM Modi's 2020 statement denying any intrusion.

"Why did the Prime Minister give a clean chit to China saying 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai' on 19 June 2020, only four days after our soldiers heroically sacrificed their lives for the country in Galwan?," he asked.

"Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has said: 'We want to go back to the status quo of April 2020'. Does the withdrawal agreement of 21 October, 2024, take us back to the status quo?" the Congress leader added.

Ramesh also questioned the Centre over reports suggesting that 1,000 sq km of eastern Ladakh had come under Chinese control, including 900 sq km in Depsang.

The questions sought clarity on whether India is still economically dependent on China for imports in sectors such as telecoms, pharmaceuticals, and electronics despite ongoing border tensions and Beijing’s alleged support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Jairam Ramesh went on to accuse the government of pursuing "normalisation" with Beijing despite its role in Pakistani military operations during Operation Sindoor.

"Is it not true that the Modi government is pursuing 'normalisation' with a country that played a crucial role in Pakistan’s military operations during Operation Sindoor, supplying weapons systems such as the J-10C fighter and PL-15 air-to-air missile and providing “live inputs” into Indian military operations as stated on 4 July 2025; by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt General Rahul R Singh?" he said, further attacking the government.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi After SC Hearing

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress shortly after the Supreme Court rapped the LoP. The party called the Congress MP a "certified anti-national".

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the top court's remarks "raises a question about the credibility of Rahul Gandhi".

"When our army showed its bravery and pushes back the Chinese army, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese army captured 2,000 sq km of the Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh... The Supreme Court made a statement on his remark. They said that if you are a true Indian, then you wouldn't say this... This raises a question about the credibility of Rahul Gandhi. How mature is he as the leader of the Congress Party?," he asked.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Jairam Ramesh Galwan Valley Clash Rahul Gandhi BJP Galwan Valley CONGRESS SUpreme COurt
