PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a tour to China, spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and Modi assured full support for humanitarian efforts and efforts to bring peace and stability.

"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi said in a post on X.

Zelenskyy informed Modi about his talks with US President Donald Trump with the participation of European leaders, said the Ukrainian President in a post on X, describing the conversation as "productive and important". He also reaffirmed the country's readiness for a meeting with Putin.

I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine…

PM Modi expressed condolences on the loss of civilian lives in the Russian attack on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine.

"Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people. I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Zelenskyy said.

He further said that the two leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, that Modi will attend during his China visit in Tianjin city.

"The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit," the post read further.