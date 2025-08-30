Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War

PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War

During his China visit, PM Modi spoke with President Zelenskyy about the Russia-Ukraine war, offering humanitarian support and advocating for peace.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a tour to China, spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and Modi assured full support for humanitarian efforts and efforts to bring peace and stability.

"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi said in a post on X. 

Zelenskyy informed Modi about his talks with US President Donald Trump with the participation of European leaders, said the Ukrainian President in a post on X, describing the conversation as "productive and important". He also reaffirmed the country's readiness for a meeting with Putin.

PM Modi expressed condolences on the loss of civilian lives in the Russian attack on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine. 

"Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people. I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Zelenskyy said. 

He further said that the two leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, that Modi will attend during his China visit in Tianjin city. 

"The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit," the post read further.  

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy SCO Summit ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
As Modi Visits China, Trump Scraps India Visit Plans For Quad Summit: NYT
As Modi Visits China, Trump Scraps India Visit Plans For Quad Summit: NYT
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget