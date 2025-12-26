Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'This Day Symbolises Courage And Conviction': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sahibzades On Veer Baal Diwas

'This Day Symbolises Courage And Conviction': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sahibzades On Veer Baal Diwas

PM Modi honours the sacrifice of the Sahibzades on Veer Baal Diwas, calling the day a symbol of courage, conviction and righteousness, as national programmes unfold.

By : ANI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the Sahibzades on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

He said the day honours the unwavering faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations.

Prime Minister will participate in the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' today at around 12:15 PM at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of informing and educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and valour of the young heroes of India's history. The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, and poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others.

These will be conducted in schools, Child Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres, and other educational platforms, as well as through online activities on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

Awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
