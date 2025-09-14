PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,300-Crore Health & Infrastructure Projects In Assam’s Mangaldoi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Unveils Rs 6,300-Crore Health & Infrastructure Projects In Assam’s Mangaldoi

PM Modi laid foundation stones for medical and infrastructure works worth ₹6,300 cr in Assam, including Darrang Medical College, Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, Guwahati Ring Road, and major refinery units.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Mangaldoi (Assam), Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhupen Hazarika Healthcare PM Modi Mangaldoi Infrastructure Assam Projects Darrang Medical College Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge Guwahati Ring Road Numaligarh Refinery
