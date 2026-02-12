Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 Tomorrow

PM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 Tomorrow

Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture, and several other key ministries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 12:59 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Seva Teerth, the new building of the Prime Minister's Office, and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, on February 13, his office said on Wednesday.

The Friday inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, it said.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture, and several other key ministries.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency, the PMO said.

The building complexes include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BIG UPDATE: Bail Plea Filed After Shivam Mishra’s Arrest in Lamborghini Case

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Kartavya Bhawan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Bail Plea Filed After Shivam Mishra’s Arrest in Lamborghini Case
Political Storm in Parliament: Minister Alleges Congress MPs Recorded Footage
Parliament Row: Question Raised on RDSS Accountability Framework
Breaking News: Shivam Mishra Arrested from Kanpur Residence
Breaking News: Shivam Mishra Arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget