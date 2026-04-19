AIMIM's Waris Pathan Attacks PM Modi Over Women’s Quota Bill Timing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi addressed nation, focusing on women's reservation bill.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan questioned bill's implementation timing.

Pathan alleged BJP's bill timing aims to mislead public.

He claimed PM's speech reflected pressure and BJP's weakness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8:30 PM on Monday and his 30-minute speech largely focused on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and criticism of opposition parties. Following the address, political reactions have begun to surface. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has responded to the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Waris Pathan said, “I only watched a small part of the Prime Minister’s speech.” He added that the BJP’s “countdown has begun” and claimed that the tone of the speech reflected that, saying he switched it off midway to watch IPL.

Questions Raised On Timing Of The Bill

Waris Pathan also questioned the timing of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill related to women’s reservation. He said that a special five-day session was held in 2023 during which the bill was discussed and introduced. According to him, it should have been implemented in 2024, but was not.

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“Will Respect Women Till Our Last Breath”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader further said that elections are underway in five regions—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry—and questioned the need to call leaders away from campaigning for discussions in the middle of elections. He also stated, “We have always respected women, we do so now, and will continue to do so till our last breath.”

Pathan added that people have understood the government’s intentions behind introducing the bill at this time, calling it a tactic to mislead the public.

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“First Time In 12 Years Such A Bill Has Failed”

He further claimed that in the BJP’s 12-year tenure, this is the first time such a bill has failed. He said people expected the Prime Minister to speak about development, but instead, “it was clear from his face that he is under pressure,” adding that the BJP government has been rattled by the strength of the opposition.