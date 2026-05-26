The AIADMK faction led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked the Speaker to reject the resignations of four legislators who switched allegiance to the ruling TVK party.
AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu Speaker To Reject MLAs’ Resignations As 4th MLA Set To Join TVK
AIADMK has urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker not to accept resignations of four MLAs who joined TVK after quitting the party.
- AIADMK seeks rejection of four legislators' resignations.
- Party claims resignations violate anti-defection laws.
- AIADMK questions ruling party's swift induction process.
- Fourth MLA resigns, deepening political crisis.
The faction of the AIADMK led by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday approached Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, demanding that he reject the resignations of four party legislators who recently switched allegiance to the ruling TVK. Senior AIADMK leaders argued that the resignations were legally questionable and violated anti-defection provisions because the MLAs had already aligned themselves with TVK before their resignations were formally processed. AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai said the resignations could not be treated as constitutionally valid while anti-defection proceedings remained applicable.
AIADMK Claims Resignations Violate Anti-Defection Rules
A delegation comprising party whip Agri SS Krishnamoorthy and Inbadurai personally met the Speaker and submitted a formal petition objecting to the resignations. The AIADMK leadership maintained that the legislators had openly violated party discipline by joining TVK even before their resignations were officially acknowledged by the Assembly Secretariat.
Krishnamoorthy pointed out that the party’s earlier petition seeking disqualification of 25 MLAs for allegedly defying Palaniswami’s direction during the confidence vote was still pending before the Speaker, as pe reports.
According to him, accepting the resignations before deciding on the disqualification plea would amount to bypassing established Assembly procedures and constitutional safeguards.
ALSO READ: US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats
Party Questions Speed Of TVK Induction
The AIADMK also accused the ruling party of facilitating immediate political induction for the defecting legislators. Krishnamoorthy alleged that within minutes of submitting their resignations, the MLAs were issued laminated TVK membership cards.
He questioned whether the Secretariat was functioning as the Legislative Assembly or as the headquarters of TVK, arguing that such developments raised serious concerns about procedural neutrality.
The AIADMK leader further warned that allowing such political transitions without scrutiny could encourage horse trading and weaken anti-defection protections designed to preserve political stability.
ALSO READ: Debashish Samantaray Joins BJP Day After Resigning From BJD, Rajya Sabha
Fourth MLA Resigns Amid Escalating Political Crisis
The political turmoil deepened further after AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya also resigned on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Prabhakar initially rejected Subaya’s typed resignation letter over procedural deficiencies. However, a handwritten version submitted shortly afterward was accepted.
Subaya had earlier backed the TVK government during the May 13 floor test and is considered part of the breakaway AIADMK faction aligned with former ministers C. Ve. Shanmugam and S. P. Velumani.
The latest resignations follow Monday’s dramatic exit of AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel, P. Sathyabama, and S. Jayakumar, all of whom subsequently joined TVK.
Before You Go
BIG DEBATE: Nitesh Rane’s ‘Virtual Bakrid’ Remark Triggers Massive Political and Religious Row
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the AIADMK approach the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker?
What is the AIADMK's main argument against the resignations?
They argue the resignations are legally questionable and violate anti-defection rules because the MLAs aligned with TVK before their resignations were processed.
What accusation does the AIADMK make against the ruling party regarding the defecting MLAs?
The AIADMK accuses the ruling party of rapidly inducting the defecting legislators, even issuing TVK membership cards minutes after their resignations.
What concern does the AIADMK have if these resignations are accepted without scrutiny?
The AIADMK warns that accepting resignations without scrutiny could encourage horse trading and weaken anti-defection protections, impacting political stability.