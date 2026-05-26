AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu Speaker To Reject MLAs’ Resignations As 4th MLA Set To Join TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIADMK seeks rejection of four legislators' resignations.

Party claims resignations violate anti-defection laws.

AIADMK questions ruling party's swift induction process.

Fourth MLA resigns, deepening political crisis.

The faction of the AIADMK led by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday approached Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, demanding that he reject the resignations of four party legislators who recently switched allegiance to the ruling TVK. Senior AIADMK leaders argued that the resignations were legally questionable and violated anti-defection provisions because the MLAs had already aligned themselves with TVK before their resignations were formally processed. AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai said the resignations could not be treated as constitutionally valid while anti-defection proceedings remained applicable.

AIADMK Claims Resignations Violate Anti-Defection Rules

A delegation comprising party whip Agri SS Krishnamoorthy and Inbadurai personally met the Speaker and submitted a formal petition objecting to the resignations. The AIADMK leadership maintained that the legislators had openly violated party discipline by joining TVK even before their resignations were officially acknowledged by the Assembly Secretariat.

Krishnamoorthy pointed out that the party’s earlier petition seeking disqualification of 25 MLAs for allegedly defying Palaniswami’s direction during the confidence vote was still pending before the Speaker, as pe reports.

According to him, accepting the resignations before deciding on the disqualification plea would amount to bypassing established Assembly procedures and constitutional safeguards.

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Party Questions Speed Of TVK Induction

The AIADMK also accused the ruling party of facilitating immediate political induction for the defecting legislators. Krishnamoorthy alleged that within minutes of submitting their resignations, the MLAs were issued laminated TVK membership cards.

He questioned whether the Secretariat was functioning as the Legislative Assembly or as the headquarters of TVK, arguing that such developments raised serious concerns about procedural neutrality.

The AIADMK leader further warned that allowing such political transitions without scrutiny could encourage horse trading and weaken anti-defection protections designed to preserve political stability.

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Fourth MLA Resigns Amid Escalating Political Crisis

The political turmoil deepened further after AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya also resigned on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Prabhakar initially rejected Subaya’s typed resignation letter over procedural deficiencies. However, a handwritten version submitted shortly afterward was accepted.

Subaya had earlier backed the TVK government during the May 13 floor test and is considered part of the breakaway AIADMK faction aligned with former ministers C. Ve. Shanmugam and S. P. Velumani.

The latest resignations follow Monday’s dramatic exit of AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel, P. Sathyabama, and S. Jayakumar, all of whom subsequently joined TVK.