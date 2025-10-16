15-Year-Old Electrocuted While Carrying Iron Pipe Ahead Of PM Modi’s Public Meeting In Kurnool

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia15-Year-Old Electrocuted While Carrying Iron Pipe Ahead Of PM Modi’s Public Meeting In Kurnool

A 15-year-old boy in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, died by electrocution in the parking area designated for Prime Minister Modi's public meeting.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution on Thursday in the parking area allocated for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Kurnool district, said a police official.

Ahead of PM's meeting, the boy was carrying an iron pipe to use as a flagpole, which accidentally touched a high-tension power line, leading to his death.

"The boy was trying to lift the pipe and it came in contact with the live wire and he was electrocuted instantly," Kurnool Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Babu Prasad told PTI.

The deceased was a native of Munagalapadu village in Kurnool district, and police have registered a case. PTI MS GDK ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh MOdi
