PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the 'Father of the Nation', and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, reaffirming that India will continue to walk in their footsteps to realise the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also arrived at the Raj Ghat to offer floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice. It not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, observed worldwide to spread his message.

Sharing his tribute on X, PM Modi wrote, "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people."

"We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, PM Modi described him as an "extraordinary statesman".

Born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, Shastri rose to become India's second Prime Minister in 1964 following the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He is immortalised for his historic slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', a tribute to the contributions of soldiers and farmers that continues to inspire generations.

Known for his humility, honesty, and deep bond with ordinary citizens, Shastri's leadership left an enduring impact on India's political and social fabric.

Paying his respects on X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action."

"His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Gandhi Jayanti PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi
