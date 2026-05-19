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HomeNewsIndia‘Why Don’t You Take Questions?’: PM Modi Faces Press Freedom Remark During Norway Visit

‘Why Don’t You Take Questions?’: PM Modi Faces Press Freedom Remark During Norway Visit

Norwegian commentator Helle Lyng shared a video questioning why PM Modi would not engage with “the world’s freest press”, while also highlighting India’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi bypassed journalists after press event with Norwegian counterpart.
  • A Norwegian journalist questioned press freedom and India's press freedom ranking.
  • MEA official defended India's global role and past actions.
  • Official stated it was his responsibility to handle press interactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to take questions from journalists during a joint press statement with his Norwegian counterpart drew sharp attention on Monday, triggering a tense exchange later at a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) media briefing in Oslo.

PM Modi is currently in Norway as part of the fourth leg of his five-nation Europe tour. Before arriving in Oslo, the prime minister visited the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Sweden. He is scheduled to travel to Italy on May 19.

The controversy began after Norwegian commentator Helle Lyng shared a video on X showing PM Modi leaving the venue without interacting with reporters. In the clip, a woman can be heard asking loudly: “Why don't you take some questions from the world's freest press?”

Norwegian Scribe Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Sharing the video online, Lyng said she had not expected PM Modi to answer her question. She also drew attention to Norway’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index compared with India’s position.

“Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index; India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with,” she wrote in the post.

The video quickly triggered debate online, with reactions ranging from criticism of the prime minister’s media approach to support for the Indian delegation’s handling of the visit. The issue later resurfaced during the MEA’s official press briefing on the Norway leg of the trip.

ALSO READ | India Slams 'Reports By Ignorant NGOs' After Tense Press Clash In Oslo Over Human Rights Concerns

Heated Moments During MEA Press Conference

At the briefing, a woman identifying herself as a journalist from a Norwegian newspaper directly questioned Indian officials over “trust” and alleged human rights concerns in India. She also asked whether PM Modi would begin taking “critical questions from the Indian press”.

Responding to the queries, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George launched into a detailed explanation of India’s identity as a nation and civilisation. “Let me give a background to what India is,” George said, describing India as a 5,000-year-old continuous civilisation that has contributed significantly to the world.

During his remarks, George repeatedly asked not to be interrupted. “Please don't interrupt me,” he said, visibly irritated while continuing his response to the journalist’s questions.

Sibi George Defends India’s Global Role

George argued that India had earned global trust through its actions during difficult periods, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You asked why should a country trust India, let me answer that question,” he said. “The whole world suffered in Covid… what did we do? We didn't hide in cave; we didn't say we will not save the world. We came out offering a helping hand to the world.”

The senior diplomat also referred to India’s role in global forums including the G20 and AI summits, saying the country had consistently raised important global concerns and acted responsibly on the world stage.

ALSO READ | Bengal Sanctions Prosecution Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Graft Case

‘These Are My Prerogatives’: MEA Official

The exchange became increasingly tense as the journalist repeatedly sought direct answers, while George insisted on completing his remarks in his own manner.

“Please let me answer… these are my prerogatives. You ask a question, don't ask me to answer in a particular way,” he said firmly.

George further stressed that India, despite being home to one-sixth of the world’s population, was not responsible for “one-sixth of the problems of the world”. He also defended India’s constitutional framework and highlighted equal rights for women since independence.

Addressing another question on why PM Modi did not personally take questions from journalists, George said it was his responsibility as the official leading media interactions during the visit. “I have been doing that and I will continue to do that,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Modi not take questions from journalists in Norway?

Prime Minister Modi's decision not to take questions from journalists during a joint press statement in Norway drew attention. The MEA stated it was the official's responsibility to handle media interactions during the visit.

What press freedom concerns were raised in Norway?

A Norwegian commentator shared a video highlighting Norway's high ranking on the World Press Freedom Index compared to India's lower position, questioning the lack of interaction with the press.

How did Indian officials respond to press freedom and human rights questions?

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George provided a detailed background on India's civilization and its global contributions, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. He defended India's actions and constitutional framework.

What was the nature of the exchange at the MEA press conference?

The exchange became tense as a Norwegian journalist sought direct answers, while Sibi George insisted on completing his remarks. George stated it was his prerogative to answer questions as he saw fit.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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