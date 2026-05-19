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HomeNewsIndiaBengal Sanctions Prosecution Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Graft Case

Bengal Sanctions Prosecution Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh In Graft Case

Ghosh has been under the scanner of central agencies since last year over alleged corruption and financial misconduct linked to hospital administration and procurement practices.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 08:31 AM (IST)

Kolkata, May 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday sanctioned the prosecution of former R G Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with a case of financial irregularities linked to the institution.

An order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated the governor, being the competent authority, accorded sanction for Ghosh's prosecution under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It also stated that the sanction was granted after "fully and carefully examining" the case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents.

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in procurement and allied matters at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

The Calcutta High Court, through an August 23, 2024, order in connection with a plea, had directed a probe into the matter, after which the FIR registered at Tala police station was taken over by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch.

The CBI subsequently registered a regular case against Ghosh and three entities -- Maa Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe and Khama Louha -- under sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The order further noted that the alleged offences were scheduled offences under the PMLA, following which the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering investigation by registering an ECIR in August 2024.

"Prima facie, materials examined by the competent authority revealed criminal acts of commission and omission on the part of Sandip Ghosh," the order stated.

A senior state health department official said the sanction was necessary to enable prosecution before a competent court.

"The competent authority examined all relevant records before granting the sanction. The order has been issued in public interest and in accordance with legal provisions," the official told PTI.

Ghosh has been under the scanner of central agencies since last year over alleged corruption and financial misconduct linked to hospital administration and procurement practices at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital that hit national headlines in 2024 after the rape and murder of a doctor on its premises. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 May 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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Kolkata News Sandip Ghosh RG Kar Case WEst Bengal
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