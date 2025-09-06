Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Calls On President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi Calls On President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The meeting followed Modi's participation in the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, where discussions focused on global governance, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Her office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said.

The meeting comes days after Modi returned from his visit to Japan and China.

He had participated in the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025.

The Summit witnessed productive discussions on SCO development strategy, reform of global governance, counter-terrorism, peace and security, economic and financial cooperation and sustainable development. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Droupadi Murmu
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Cities
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
Cities
Kerala Congress IT Cell Chief Resigns Amid Row Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Social Media Post
Kerala Congress IT Cell Chief Resigns Amid Row Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Social Media Post
India
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget