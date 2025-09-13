PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur today as part of his three-day visit to five states from September 13 to 15. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out two years ago in 2023.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore during his visit to the five states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that his government is fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. He further said he will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal today and lay foundation stone for various road and national highway projects.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid."

"The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women’s market in various districts," he added.

PM Modi's Manipur Itinerary

According to a government statement, the Prime Minister will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.

At around 2:30 PM, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal, and address a public function.

The development projects that PM Modi will inaugurate in Imphal include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets (unique all women's market) in four districts.

Apart from Manipur, PM Modi will also be attending various programmes over the next three days in Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. "These projects will have a very positive impact on people's lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more," PM said.

Violence roiled Manipur on May 3, 2023 after clashes began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. President's rule was imposed in the state following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation in February, which led to the state government's dismissal. The violence had left around 260 people dead and nearly 60,000 others internally displaced.