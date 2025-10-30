PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally in Muzaffarpur, strongly criticised the Congress and RJD, accusing them of disrespecting Chhathi Maiyya for electoral gains. “Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in an election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate such an insult?” he asked, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Marking his first public rally after the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Prime Minister struck an emotional chord with the audience, highlighting the deep cultural and spiritual connection of the festival with Bihar and its people. “Our government is making every possible effort to have Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage,” he said, emphasising that the world should recognise the festival as a “celebration of humanity and devotion.”

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage For Chhath

#WATCH | Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... This is my first public rally after the Chhath Puja... Our government is trying to secure UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the Chhath Mahaparva..." pic.twitter.com/PpwHtpWQVW — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

In a lighter moment, Modi praised Muzaffarpur’s famous produce and warm-hearted people. “Yahan ki litchi jitni meethi hoti hai, utni hi meethi hai yahan ki boli,” he remarked, smiling as he acknowledged the large presence of young people and women at the rally. Urging voters to back the NDA once again, he declared, “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkaar!”

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The worship of Chhathi Maiya is also a celebration of our shared cultural heritage. That is why our government is making efforts for the world to learn from these values. We want to present the Chhath Mahaparv as a festival… pic.twitter.com/meovuWjlbd — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2025

Nationwide competition for Chhath songs

The Prime Minister also unveiled a new cultural initiative aimed at strengthening the Chhath tradition among younger generations. “We want young people to connect more deeply with the rich legacy of Chhath songs. These devotional songs carry forward the festival’s values from one generation to another,” he said. To promote this effort, Modi announced a nationwide Chhath song competition, to be held before the festival, featuring artists from across India. “This will help new voices, new songs, and new expressions of devotion emerge,” he added.

Concluding his address, Modi reiterated that Chhath Mahaparv is more than just a festival, it’s a symbol of India’s shared culture and harmony. “Our government is committed to ensuring that this sacred celebration of faith and nature finds its rightful place on the global stage. The process is long and demanding, but we are determined to see Chhath Mahaparv recognised by UNESCO as a festival that unites humanity,” he said, amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoing across the venue.