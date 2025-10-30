Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath

PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath

PM Modi, addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, said Chhathi Maiyya is Bihar’s pride, not politics. He announced efforts to get UNESCO heritage status for Chhath Mahaparv and promote its cultural legacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally in Muzaffarpur, strongly criticised the Congress and RJD, accusing them of disrespecting Chhathi Maiyya for electoral gains. “Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in an election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate such an insult?” he asked, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Marking his first public rally after the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Prime Minister struck an emotional chord with the audience, highlighting the deep cultural and spiritual connection of the festival with Bihar and its people. “Our government is making every possible effort to have Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage,” he said, emphasising that the world should recognise the festival as a “celebration of humanity and devotion.”

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage For Chhath

In a lighter moment, Modi praised Muzaffarpur’s famous produce and warm-hearted people. “Yahan ki litchi jitni meethi hoti hai, utni hi meethi hai yahan ki boli,” he remarked, smiling as he acknowledged the large presence of young people and women at the rally. Urging voters to back the NDA once again, he declared, “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkaar!”

Nationwide competition for Chhath songs

The Prime Minister also unveiled a new cultural initiative aimed at strengthening the Chhath tradition among younger generations. “We want young people to connect more deeply with the rich legacy of Chhath songs. These devotional songs carry forward the festival’s values from one generation to another,” he said. To promote this effort, Modi announced a nationwide Chhath song competition, to be held before the festival, featuring artists from across India. “This will help new voices, new songs, and new expressions of devotion emerge,” he added.

Concluding his address, Modi reiterated that Chhath Mahaparv is more than just a festival, it’s a symbol of India’s shared culture and harmony. “Our government is committed to ensuring that this sacred celebration of faith and nature finds its rightful place on the global stage. The process is long and demanding, but we are determined to see Chhath Mahaparv recognised by UNESCO as a festival that unites humanity,” he said, amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoing across the venue.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarpur Rally PM Modi Chhath Mahaparv Chhathi Maiyya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: CM Yogi Targets RJD Over ‘Criminal Legacy’ As Campaign Tensions Rise
Bihar Election Heats Up: Violence And Public Anger Erupt Across Campaign Trail
Bihar Shock: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Police Launch Manhunt
Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Tailor Fined For Failing To Deliver Bridal Blouse On Time
Sudan Crisis Deepens: Over 460 Killed In Hospital Attack As Paramilitary Forces Tighten Grip On Darfur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget