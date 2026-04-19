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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj

PM Modi expresses grief at death of ex-RS MP Balbir Punj

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief at the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJ.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:43 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief at the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP.

Modi said Punj's writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration, and his Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory.

"Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Punj, a senior journalist, worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals.

Modi said Punj had been the party in-charge of several states, including Gujarat, and he fondly remembers their interactions from those times.

"Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences, terming Punj's death extremely heartbreaking.

He said Punj's death was an irreplaceable loss to the world of politics and journalism.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that through his ideas and writings, Punj consistently championed nationalist thoughts and public interest with great vigour and eloquence.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the news of the demise of Punj was heartbreaking. PTI ACB VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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