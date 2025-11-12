Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Prime Minister Modi Concludes Two-Day Bhutan Trip With Royal Send-Off From King Jigme Khesar

Prime Minister Modi Concludes Two-Day Bhutan Trip With Royal Send-Off From King Jigme Khesar

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this visit will further deepen India-Bhutan bilateral friendship and advance cooperation in various areas.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thimphu, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm send-off from Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as he departed for New Delhi on Wednesday after successfully concluding his two-day visit to the South Asian nation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this visit will further deepen India-Bhutan bilateral friendship and advance cooperation in various areas.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi joined Bhutanese King Wangchuck and the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Changlimithang Stadium, as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu.

Over 30,000 people, including visitors from abroad, were present at the sacred event. The prayers were presided over by Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan.

"Had the honour of inaugurating Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, which made it even more special. This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world," PM Modi posted on X.

"The Kalachakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival, which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan," he added.

PM Modi also met Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, in Thimphu and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues.

The MEA said that the Prime Minister conveyed felicitations to the Fourth King on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary and also the best wishes and prayers on behalf of India for his "continued good health and well-being".

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X and posted, "Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing India-Bhutan ties. Discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity. Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Bhutan PM Modi Jigme Khesar
