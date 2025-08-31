PM Modi To Address SCO Summit Plenary Session Tomorrow, Meet Putin

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Address SCO Summit Plenary Session Tomorrow, Meet Putin

Prime Minister Modi will address the SCO summit, outlining India's regional cooperation approach. He will then meet with President Putin, likely discussing the Russia-Ukraine war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on Monday, during his visit to China. Following the SCO summit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before heading back to India, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Misri said that Modi will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella in his address at the plenary session. 

"...Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said. 

"Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," he added. 

ALSO READ | Cross-Border Terror ‘Impacts Both India, China’: PM Modi Tells Xi; Prez Proposes 4-Step Roadmap To Improve Ties

Misri further hinted that the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be discussed during the meeting between Modi and Putin, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's X post on Saturday.

Modi and Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation on Saturday, ahead of the SCO summit, where the latter expressed the country's readiness for a meeting with Putin.

"We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit," Zelenskyy said in the post following the conversation. 

"The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit," he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, prioritising domestic development and mutual benefit. They addressed border issues, emphasising peace and a fair resolution. 

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin Modi In China SCO Summit
