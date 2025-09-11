PM Modi Announces ₹1,200 Crore Relief For Flood-Hit Uttarakhand, Meets Affected Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday travelled to Dehradun to review the devastation caused by floods, landslides and heavy rains across Uttarakhand. He chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation and announced a financial package of ₹1,200 crore to support the state’s recovery efforts.

The review meeting was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the relief package will aid in restoration of infrastructure, rebuilding of homes and rehabilitation of affected communities.

The Prime Minister declared ex-gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the calamity and ₹50,000 for the injured. Children orphaned by the floods and landslides will be covered under the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring long-term support and welfare.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the flood-affected people in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.



(Video Source: DD News)

He underlined that assistance under the Disaster Management Act and other rules would serve as an interim arrangement, with additional aid to be considered once detailed reports are submitted by the state government and central teams.

The PMO further noted that the ₹1,200 crore package includes measures under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin to rebuild houses in rural areas. Special support has also been announced for restoring national highways, schools and providing relief through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

PM Modi Interacts with Victims, Rescue Personnel In Dehradun

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi met families affected by the natural disaster and expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones. He also interacted with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Aapda Mitra volunteers, praising their tireless work in rescue and relief operations.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NDRF and SDRF personnel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand as he takes stock of the flood-situation in the state.



(Video Source: DD News)

In a statement, the Prime Minister said the Union government would continue to stand by the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time. He assured, “The Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.”

Uttarakhand Seeks Additional Funds

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the Prime Minister at the Jolly Grant Airport and accompanied him during the aerial survey and review meetings. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Dhami wrote in Hindi, “Upon arriving in Dehradun to review the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations, we welcomed the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In this difficult time of natural disaster, his presence among the people of the state reflects his deep sensitivity towards the affected individuals.”

The Uttarakhand government has already sought ₹5,702 crore in assistance from the Centre, citing extensive damage due to continuous rainfall and land subsidence across multiple districts.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami met with the Inter-Ministerial Team led by R. Prasanna, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, which assessed damages in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Nainital. The team also collected feedback from disaster-hit residents and praised the state’s relief measures, according to ANI.

Since the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, Uttarakhand has not witnessed such widespread destruction, with the latest disaster causing heavy losses to both human lives and livestock, the press note added.