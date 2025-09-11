Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home News India 'Bail Buddhi' People In Modi Cabinet: Khera Hits Back At Hardeep Puri Over 'Balak Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised Union Minister Hardeep Puri's "Balak Buddhi" remark about Rahul Gandhi, calling cabinet members "Bail Buddhi."

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday lambasted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the latter's "Balak Buddhi" remark on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, retorting that "Bail Buddhi" people are sitting in the cabinet.

Referring to Anurag Thakur's accusation of vote theft, Pawan Khera said the BJP is questioning the Election Commission of India.

Speaking with ANI, Pawan Khera said, "Bail Buddhi' people are sitting in the cabinet. Let them say whatever they want to, laugh it off and move on. Why do you take it seriously?... He (Hardeep Singh Puri) too is saying the same thing, they too are questioning the Election Commission. That is why we call Anurag Thakur and him 'Bail Buddhi'."

"Rahul Gandhi said this on 7th August, Hardeep Puri is saying this on 7th September. So, what else is he if not 'Bail Buddhi?" he added.

Pawan Khera's response came after Hardeep Puri hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's repeated "vote chori" allegations against the BJP and Election Commission and said they have "mastered the art of shoot and scoot politics".

"It pains me to see that, driven by an inexplicable desire to run down India and our robust democratic system, politicians of a particular thinking and ideology, including those deeply influenced by the Balak Buddhi, hover on the brink of a different kind of mental state," he said a post on X.

"One that compels them to eschew logic, utter falsehoods, and cast doubts about India's electoral system. One day they are proponents of paper ballot, on another, when they lose an election based on paper ballot, they are not able to explain how, despite a paper ballot, nearly 35 of their MPs voted for the NDA candidate in the vice-president election. They have mastered the art of shoot & scoot politics," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had on August 7 addressed a press conference in New Delhi in which he presented Congress' research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, a part of the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency. He alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes, including "duplicate voters, invalid addresses, and bulk registrations of votes" at single locations.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's press conference, Anurag Thakur, on August 13, alleged irregularities in voter registration in the Rae Bareli, Wayanad, Diamond Harbour, and Kannauj parliamentary seats, all won by the INDIA bloc leaders.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for not questioning irregularities in those seats, terming the Congress leader's allegation as false and an attempt to protect "infiltrator vote bank."

"When Congress makes such false allegations of vote theft, their real game plan becomes clear--to protect the infiltrator vote bank. Congress's real agenda is exactly this: to fight for the vote bank of a particular section, compromise national security, and demean the vote of a true Indian citizen," he said. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardeep Puri Pawan Khera RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS
