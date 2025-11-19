Who Is Anmol Bishoi? Most-Wanted Fugitive Gangster Brought Back To India

India’s security agencies scored a major breakthrough on Wednesday as fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed criminal mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi, was flown into New Delhi following his extradition from the United States.

Anmol faces 31 criminal cases across several states, including serious charges tied to the alleged plot to assassinate former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in 2024.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Hailing from Fazilka in Punjab, Anmol is considered a key figure in the Bishnoi crime syndicate, which has continued operations despite Lawrence being lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

Investigators say he remotely coordinated gang operations from abroad, orchestrating extortion, targeted shootings, and logistics for hitmen. His name has surfaced in high-profile attacks across Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

After leaving India in 2022, he allegedly used international safehouses to avoid arrest while keeping the syndicate running.

Why was he deported from the United States?

Anmol is said to have travelled to the US on a fake passport under the name “Bhanu.” Authorities detected forged documents during his asylum process, and a court in Louisiana ultimately rejected his plea.

With a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol and Indian agencies pursuing him, US authorities placed him on a chartered deportation flight bound for Delhi. Upon arrival, he was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

What cases is he linked to?

Anmol has been accused in some of the country’s most high-profile criminal conspiracies:

Sidhu Moosewala murder (2022): He has been named as a suspect in the planning of the singer’s assassination.

Baba Siddique shooting (2024): Mumbai Police identified him as the “main plotter” behind the attack outside the politician’s Bandra office.

Salman Khan residence firing: He is alleged to have supported the shooters who opened fire outside the actor’s Mumbai home.

These form part of the 31 criminal cases currently registered against him across India.

His role in the Bishnoi gang

Officials say Anmol operated as a remote commander of the Bishnoi syndicate’s networks during 2020–2023. He is believed to have:

Managed extortion channels

Provided shelter and safe passage to shooters

Coordinated operations with designated terrorist Goldy Brar

Oversaw overseas communication cells

Despite being abroad, authorities claim he maintained substantial influence over the gang’s violent activities in India.

Why the arrest matters

According to agencies, Anmol acted as the vital bridge between international handlers and ground operatives. His arrest is seen as a significant blow to the gang’s command structure, potentially disrupting its funding routes and recruitment networks.

With Anmol now under interrogation, investigators expect major leads into the global reach of the Bishnoi syndicate, and how deeply it has penetrated India’s organised crime landscape.