Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt

Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to the Governor and staked claim to form a new government.Nitish will address the media after leaving. Although he largely avoided the press during the election, allies such as Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Choudhary might speak on his behalf.

MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) met at the Chief Minister’s residence earlier in the day and unanimously chose Nitish Kumar as the party’s Legislature Party leader. At a subsequent joint meeting of NDA legislators in the state Assembly, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary proposed Nitish’s name, which was approved without opposition.

Grand Oath Ceremony At Gandhi Maidan

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where a large public turnout is expected. Preparations are underway at full pace, and senior NDA leaders are likely to be present. On Tuesday evening, Nitish Kumar personally reviewed arrangements at the venue.

NDA Secures 202 seats; BJP Becomes Largest Party

According to results declared on 14 November, the NDA won 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar’s JDU with 85.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested 29 seats and won 19, making it the third-largest NDA constituent and fourth overall. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) secured five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM picked up four.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) managed just 35 seats in total.