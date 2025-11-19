Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharBihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt

Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where a large public turnout is expected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to the Governor and staked claim to form a new government.Nitish will address the media after leaving. Although he largely avoided the press during the election, allies such as Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Choudhary might speak on his behalf.

MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) met at the Chief Minister’s residence earlier in the day and unanimously chose Nitish Kumar as the party’s Legislature Party leader. At a subsequent joint meeting of NDA legislators in the state Assembly, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary proposed Nitish’s name, which was approved without opposition.

Grand Oath Ceremony At Gandhi Maidan

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where a large public turnout is expected. Preparations are underway at full pace, and senior NDA leaders are likely to be present. On Tuesday evening, Nitish Kumar personally reviewed arrangements at the venue.

NDA Secures 202 seats; BJP Becomes Largest Party

According to results declared on 14 November, the NDA won 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar’s JDU with 85.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested 29 seats and won 19, making it the third-largest NDA constituent and fourth overall. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) secured five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM picked up four.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) managed just 35 seats in total.

Also read
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Polls Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Bihar Election Result Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget