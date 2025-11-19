Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPAN May Be Blocked Shortly Without This Step — Check How To Fix It

PAN May Be Blocked Shortly Without This Step — Check How To Fix It

PAN-Aadhaar linking is now mandatory. An unlinked PAN will be marked inactive, affecting banking, tax filing, loans, and KYC. Know the steps to link.

Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
People living in India are required to maintain several important documents for various daily tasks. Among these, the PAN card is one of the most crucial. Without it, many essential processes come to a halt, whether they are related to banking, taxation, or official identification.

The PAN card is also mandatory for multiple government schemes and financial services. In such a situation, if your PAN becomes inactive for any reason, it can lead to significant inconvenience. This is why the government repeatedly urges citizens to complete one important requirement on time to ensure their PAN remains active. Here’s what you must do.

Government Mandates PAN-Aadhaar Linking

The government has already issued advisories asking PAN cardholders to link their PAN with Aadhaar. This has been made mandatory for everyone. Linking ensures that your tax records stay updated in one place and identity-related transactions become smoother.

However, many people still ignore this requirement. The problems begin when an unlinked PAN is treated as inactive.

What Happens If Your PAN Becomes Inactive

If your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar, you may face multiple restrictions:

  • You won’t be able to open a new bank account
  • Large money transfers may be blocked
  • Filing taxes will become difficult
  • Several Income Tax Department services will become inaccessible
  • Processes related to credit cards, loans, and KYC may stop

To avoid these issues, it is better to complete PAN-Aadhaar linking on time.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar

The process of linking PAN and Aadhaar is simple and can be completed online within minutes. You can link the two by paying a penalty until December 31, 2025. After that, your PAN will be deactivated.

Follow these steps:

  • Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.
  • Select the option to link PAN with Aadhaar.
  • Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and registered mobile number.
  • An OTP will be sent to your mobile; submit it to complete the linking process.

If there is any error related to your name or date of birth on Aadhaar, you will need to get it corrected at an Aadhaar center. Many banks also provide the PAN-Aadhaar linking facility through net banking.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
PAN Aadhaar Linking PAN Card Inactive PAN Deadline
