Pakistan Imposes Airspace Restrictions Ahead Of India’s Trishul Exercise

A rattled Pakistan has issued a notification restricting multiple air traffic routes across its central and southern airspace just as India gears up for its tri-services exercise, Trishul, near the border. While Islamabad has not cited any reason for the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for October 28–29, analysts suggest it could be linked to a military drill or a possible weapons test.

The move follows India’s own NOTAM announcement for a large-scale tri-services military exercise to be held near Sir Creek, along the Pakistan border, from October 30 to November 10.

Routine Shadow Boxing Between India and Pakistan

Since Operation Sindoor, such reciprocal measures have become routine, with both countries issuing NOTAMs for military exercises along their borders.

Satellite imagery shared by defence analyst Damien Symon indicates that the airspace reserved for Trishul extends up to 28,000 feet, marking one of the most extensive joint operational drills in recent years. Symon described the selected area and the scale of operations as “unusual.”

Demonstrating Joint Operational Strength

According to the Defence Ministry, Trishul involves coordinated participation from the Army, Navy and Air Force, aimed at showcasing joint operational capabilities, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and innovation.

“Troops from Southern Command will actively participate to validate joint operations across diverse and challenging terrains, including offensive manoeuvres in the creek and desert sectors, amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast, and joint multi-domain operational exercises,” the ministry said in a statement.

While the exercise is part of routine preparedness measures, Pakistan’s NOTAM suggests it is closely monitoring India’s military activity following Operation Sindoor. During that operation, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian forces jointly destroyed nine terror camps inside Pakistan and targeted 11 military and air force installations.

Drills Near Disputed Sir Creek

India’s decision to conduct the exercise near the Sir Creek–Sindh–Karachi axis comes just days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan against any provocation in the area.

“If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography,” Singh said while addressing troops at the IAF base in Bhuj on Dussehra.

Sir Creek, a 96-km-long uninhabited marshland between Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province, holds immense strategic significance. Control over the estuary influences access to critical sea routes, making it vital for both security and military planning.

Defence intelligence reports indicate that Pakistan has recently intensified the construction of military infrastructure in the region. Against this backdrop, India’s upcoming Trishul exercise carries heightened strategic importance.