Agra Shocker: Speeding SUV Runs Over 5 People, Angry Locals Thrash Driver

Five people were killed and at least three others injured after a speeding car ran over them in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night. The incident occurred near the Nagla Budhi area of the city, officials said.

SUV Loses Control After Hitting Bike And Divider

According to police, the Tata Nexon first hit a motorcycle and then a divider before veering off and crashing into a group of people standing by the roadside. The driver, who lost control of the SUV, then rammed into a wall. The impact was so severe that it left the car completely mangled.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Speeding car kills five in Agra, driver of the vehicle detained.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DB2oVwytmF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2025

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Eyewitness Accounts Of Horror

An eyewitness said he was sitting in his shop when he saw the speeding vehicle and heard a loud crash. “We pulled people out from under the car. The injured were in very critical condition and were taken to the hospital,” he recalled.

Locals Attack Driver; Police Take Custody

Following the accident, an angry mob pulled the driver out of the car and assaulted him before police intervened, arresting him and seizing the vehicle. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.