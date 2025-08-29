Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a vibrant display of Indian culture upon his arrival in Japan on Friday. In a touching gesture, a group of Japanese women dressed in colourful Rajasthani attire greeted the Indian leader with folded hands and the words 'Padharo Mhare Des', meaning 'Welcome to my land.' Their warm smiles and heartfelt reception set the tone for his two-day visit.

Tokyo, Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Japanese community members in Rajasthani attire with a traditional folk song pic.twitter.com/VMS0oRlTtW — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

A Cultural Showcase For PM Modi

The welcome turned even more special when one of the women sang the soulful folk classic "Vaari Jaavu Re," earning applause from PM Modi. The atmosphere grew livelier as another group performed traditional Indian classical dances, including Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Mohiniyattam.

Visibly moved, the Prime Minister stopped to interact with the performers, exchanging words of appreciation and acknowledging their deep respect for Indian traditions.

Purpose Of PM's Visit To Japan

The warm cultural exchange came just before PM Modi’s participation in key bilateral discussions in Tokyo. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Before departing from India, Modi had emphasized that the focus of his trip would be on strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations. Over the past 11 years, this partnership has seen steady growth across multiple sectors.

Calling the summit an opportunity to advance India’s national interests, Modi also underlined its importance in bolstering regional and global peace and security.

A Message To The Indian Diaspora In Japan

Beyond diplomatic talks, PM Modi also took time to recognize the contributions of the Indian community in Japan. Praising their efforts in maintaining cultural traditions while integrating into Japanese society, he expressed his gratitude on social media.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," Modi wrote on X.