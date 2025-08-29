Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Padharo Mhare Des': PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome In Japan With Rajasthani Song And Classical Dance — WATCH

'Padharo Mhare Des': PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome In Japan With Rajasthani Song And Classical Dance — WATCH

PM Modi receives a grand welcome in Japan with traditional Rajasthani songs and classical dance performances, ahead of the India-Japan Summit in Tokyo.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a vibrant display of Indian culture upon his arrival in Japan on Friday. In a touching gesture, a group of Japanese women dressed in colourful Rajasthani attire greeted the Indian leader with folded hands and the words 'Padharo Mhare Des',  meaning 'Welcome to my land.' Their warm smiles and heartfelt reception set the tone for his two-day visit.

A Cultural Showcase For PM Modi

The welcome turned even more special when one of the women sang the soulful folk classic "Vaari Jaavu Re," earning applause from PM Modi. The atmosphere grew livelier as another group performed traditional Indian classical dances, including Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Mohiniyattam.

Visibly moved, the Prime Minister stopped to interact with the performers, exchanging words of appreciation and acknowledging their deep respect for Indian traditions.

Purpose Of PM's Visit To Japan

The warm cultural exchange came just before PM Modi’s participation in key bilateral discussions in Tokyo. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Before departing from India, Modi had emphasized that the focus of his trip would be on strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations. Over the past 11 years, this partnership has seen steady growth across multiple sectors.

Calling the summit an opportunity to advance India’s national interests, Modi also underlined its importance in bolstering regional and global peace and security.

A Message To The Indian Diaspora In Japan

Beyond diplomatic talks, PM Modi also took time to recognize the contributions of the Indian community in Japan. Praising their efforts in maintaining cultural traditions while integrating into Japanese society, he expressed his gratitude on social media.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," Modi wrote on X.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
India-Japan Summit PM Modi Japan Visit PM Modi Tokyo Welcome Rajasthani Song In Japan Indian Classical Dance Japan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Offensive Slogans Against PM Modi Raise Tensions in Bihar Elections | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget