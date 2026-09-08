Owaisi Flags ‘Serious Errors’ In Telangana SIR, Seeks 4 More Weeks For Verification

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Telangana's electoral roll revision process.

He cited widespread errors, dead voters listed alive.

Owaisi questioned notices issued over large family size.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, describing the process as highly flawed and seeking at least four more weeks beyond the recently extended 21-day period.

After visiting seven SIR hearing centres in the Karwan Assembly constituency, Owaisi pointed to what he described as extensive errors in the data. He said Karwan alone had recorded 59,470 errors and 40,750 ‘no-mapping’ cases.

Owaisi alleged that living voters were being shown as dead, while people who continue to live at the same address were being listed as “shifted”. He warned that genuine voters could ultimately be left out of the final electoral roll.

Owaisi Questions Notices To Voters

The AIMIM chief also specifically criticised the rule under which voters with more than six children are being issued notices.

Calling it a “very strange case”, Owaisi said there was no law limiting the number of children a person could have.

He said several people at the hearing centres had complained about receiving notices on this basis and questioned the legal validity of using such a criterion.

Owaisi also said some voters had been declared dead in electoral records despite being alive. He described such errors as “harassment” and urged officials to correct the discrepancies immediately.

Appeal To Voters To Respond To SIR Notices

Owaisi appealed to voters who have received notices to immediately visit their designated SIR hearing centres with Aadhaar cards and other required documents to complete the verification process.

He asked people whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll to submit Form 6, while those whose details contain errors should file Form 8.

Owaisi said AIMIM has set up help desks at hearing centres to assist people in understanding the notices and preparing the required documents.

The Election Commission recently granted an additional 21 days for the process, but Owaisi said the extension was insufficient and demanded at least four more weeks for proper verification.

6.72 Lakh Errors Reported Across Hyderabad District

During the SIR process in Hyderabad district, errors have been reported in the cases of 6,72,700 voters, while 5,82,217 cases have been classified as ‘no-mapping’.

More than 7.66 lakh notices are still pending distribution across the district.

According to data from The Hans India, 1,00,223 notices were issued in Karwan alone, of which 51,352 could not yet be distributed.

The error rate in constituencies held by AIMIM stands at 25.2%, higher than the district average of 24.07%. The unmapped rate, at 13.61%, is lower than the district’s 20.7% rate.

Owaisi’s intervention has drawn significant attention to the SIR process. Political observers believe that the removal of voters’ names from the final electoral roll could have far-reaching implications for election results in Hyderabad.