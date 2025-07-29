'Operation Sindoor Was Successful, But...': Chidambaram Attacks Govt For Agreeing On Ceasefire

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the government for agreeing on a 'ceasefire' after successful Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, he said Operation Sindoor was successful but only time will tell whether it was decisive or not.

Chidambaram also lauded the "exemplary" and candid leadership displayed by the armed forces.

"The consequences of Operation Sindoor, if you ask me whether Operation Sindoor was strong, I will say yes. Whether Operation Sindoor was successful, I will say yes. If you ask me whether it was decisive, I can only say time will tell," he said in the upper house.

The former home minister questioned why India agreed to do a ceasefire when the operation against Pakistan was successful.

"India had severely damaged 11 military airbases. We accept it. But why did India agree to a ceasefire? That is the question," he said.

Noting that India was no longer fighting a one-front or a two-front war, the Congress leader said, “Pakistan and China were no longer different fronts, but are fused fronts”. He asked the government whether it has plans to take on a "fused" front war with Pakistan, China and also some other players.

Observing that India sent delegations to various countries, Chidambaram wondered why no delegation was sent to neighbouring nations like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives.

"Everyone condemned terrorism and sympathised with terror victims in India after the Pahalgam attack, but no country named and shamed Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan has been exporting terrorists, but there were also several attacks in the country where home-based terrorists were involved, he said. Both Pakistan-exported terrorists and home-grown ones work together most of the times, the Congress leader said.

While referring to the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the former home minister said it was "a decisive war" and on December 16, 1971, there was a historic victory.

Pakistan's General Niyazi surrendered to General J S Arora along with 93,000 soldiers. It was the largest surrender of prisoners of war after World War II. That was a decisive victory.

"On the contrary, Operation Sindoor ended with a ceasefire. The India-Pakistan war over Bangladesh ended with a surrender of the Pakistani forces in favour of India," he said, adding that "people of India know the difference between surrender and a ceasefire." He said the government claimed that India has destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in nine places.

"I must record that the military leadership of India was exemplary. Not only during Operation Sindoor, but after Operation Sindoor, the military leadership has been candid and forthright," he said Citing the statement by the Chief of Defence Staff, who admitted tactical mistakes, Chidambaram said that after that, they paused and the military leaders got together and re-strategised.

"He admitted loss, which is why, while I call the CDS and the other military leaders, they are leadership, exemplary. I call them candid, forthright and transparent because he admitted tactical mistakes, re-strategising and admitted loss," he said.

However, Chidambaram said, "The government has so far not acknowledged the security failure and the intelligence failure." He also attacked the government for not taking Parliament and the opposition into confidence.

Talking over terror attacks, he said there is no doubt Pakistan infiltrates terrorists into Indian soil.

"But please remember there are also India-based terrorists, homegrown terrorists. They work together most of the time, they work separately," he said.

Chidambaram said the 2006 Mumbai attack was by home-based terrorists, while the 2008 Mumbai attack was by Pakistan-infiltrated terrorists.

"2011 terror attack was again home-based terrorists. So terrorism does not divide by the border. There are infiltrated terrorists, there are home-based terrorists... If you claim that the terrorist ecosystem has been demolished, that's wrong," he said.

On US President Donald Trump's claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, Chidambaram said the Indian Prime Minister "should have publicly rebutted Mr Trump. There was not even a note of protest, a written note of protest." "This is part of the government's character in dealing with America," he added.

Indian has not even protested the deportation of illegal Indians from the US soil with handcuffs and leg chains.

"Not a word of protest. Steep tariffs were imposed on Indian exports, and deadlines have been set. Not a word of protest. The US voted in favour of the IMF loan to Pakistan. Not a word of protest," Chidambaram added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)